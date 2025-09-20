Rangers have confirmed the move for the talented prospect from a Premier League side.

Rangers have announced the signing of a promising forward from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Light Blues underwent an extensive recruitment drive with new sporting director Kevin Thelwell and head coach Russell Martin during the summer. They are also building for the future and have done so with the signing of exciting 16-year-old forward Zebedee Lawson from the Seagulls, who has played up an age group for their U18s.

It’s been stated that Rangers underwent a major operation behind the scenes to get this transfer over the line. Now key figures at the club have hailed the deal, as he gets set to feature in a number of competition for the Light Blues youngsters.

Interim Head of Academy, David McCallum, commented: “We are thrilled that Zebedee has chosen Rangers as the next destination in his young career. He is a very exciting player that our Academy recruitment team, headed up by James Fowler, have been tracking extensively for some time.

"As well as our commitment to nurturing and developing our own talent through the ranks, we must be active as a club in monitoring and securing young players with potential from elsewhere. We are very much looking forward to working with Zebedee and seeing his development over the coming years in our environment here at Rangers.”

Head of Academy Scouting and Recruitment, James Fowler, added: “We are delighted to welcome Zebedee to Rangers. He is a player with huge potential and one who has been a standout playing above his age in a strong environment at Brighton. It has been a considerable team effort on the recruitment side and I’d like to place on record my appreciation to all those involved throughout the process.

Why starlet signed for Rangers

“It is important that, allied to the investment in our local homegrown talent, we identify and pursue emerging talent across the continent, and Zebedee is certainly a player who we believe can develop into a real asset for the club.”

Meanwhile, Archie Stevens has joined Arsenal, following a trial period with the Gunners after leaving Rangers in the summer. Stevens said of the switch: “I went on loan to Dunfermline towards the end of the season and learnt loads there. We were in a relegation scrap at the start, so that taught me a lot, and we managed to stay up.

“So I’ve seen a lot of things on and off the pitch. My first game was against Chelmsford in pre-season, I think I gave a good account of myself. Then we had the Monaco game out in France, which was a great opportunity. I came on in the last 30 minutes, so I wanted to make an impact. I saw the ball come to me in quite a wide area, but I thought I need to get something away, whether it’s a shot or a pass and I went for goal. “I can’t wait to show what I can do. Obviously, it’s such a massive club, so it’s a dream come true to be here, I’m just grateful for the opportunity.”