Rangers will head to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership looking to enact revenge for their opening day defeat at Rugby Park as they face Derek McInnes high flying side.

Following their 5-0 win over Hearts on Saturday, the Gers head into the game against Killie two points clear of Old Firm rivals Celtic at the top of the league but know they can ill afford to drop points like they did earlier in the campaign when Brad Lyon's goal secured McInnes outfit a 1-0 win in East Ayshire.

Two goals from Cyriel Dessers followed by strikes from Mohamed Diomande, Oscar Cortes and Fabio Silva secured a comfortable win over Hearts at Ibrox at the weekend but Clement had admitted his side face a different kind of task at they head to Kilmarnock for a 7.45pm kick off against Kilmarnock.

Killie will enter the game confident they can cause another upset though having already defeat both Old Firm sides this season on home turf, while they enter the game on the back of a seven game unbeaten run.

Rangers will be without the service of a number of players heading into the game with Kieran Dowell, Abdallah Sima and Danilo long absentees, while Todd Cantwell, Rabbi Matondo and Kemar Roofe has also been ruled out of the game at Rugby Park. Ryan Jack misses the clash.

Here’s Rangers' confirmed starting line-up ahead of this evening's Scottish Premiership clash at The BBSP.

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Mohamed Diomande, Ross McAusland, Tom Lawrence, Oscar Cortes, Fabio Silva.

And the bench...