Rangers and Celtic have been urged to have a look at an out of contract ace across the Premiership.

Both clubs have made raids on Dundee this season. On the final day of the summer window, Luke McCowan was brought to the champions from Dens Park and he has impressed during his first season in Hoops. Lyall Cameron meanwhile will swap Tayside for Rangers at the end of the season.

It leaves a Cameron-sized hole to replace for boss Tony Docherty and he won’t to lose any more senior players. One man who is key and also out of contract is Josh Mulligan, who last week admitted he was none the wiser as to contract extension chat.

He said: “I have not really spoken to my agent about it, I’ve left him to deal with it. I am just focused on the next game, all I’m thinking about is my football.”

Former Dundee midfielder Stephen McGinn reckons the versatile right-back can prove an ideal option for either of Rangers or Celtic. The Light Blues have a mainstay in the position through captain James Tavernier but he’s now approaching his mid 30s with only Dujon Sterling as natural cover.

Canadian international Alistair Johnston and Scotland regular Anthony Ralston sees Celtic well-stocked in that position. McGinn still believes both can benefit from a man who plays multiple positions and that with Tavernier coming into his twilight, a replacement will soon be needed, and Mulligan may be an option.

He told Go Radio: “I really like Mulligan. Been moved to right-back. I would go and sign him if I was Celtic or Rangers. Just look at the position. Tavernier hasn’t got long left in his career. They will be looking for a right back.”