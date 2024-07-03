Rangers have loaned the keeper out | (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Rangers talent has made a transfer move.

Jay Hogarth has been tipped to put up a fight for the Queen of the South number one jersey after joining them on loan from Rangers.

The young Ibrox goalkeeper impressed out on loan at Dumbarton last season, having been previously out on loan with Alloa Athletic. Reports had claimed a clutch of League One clubs were after him, and it’s the Palmerston club managed by Peter Murphy who have acquired his services.

He moves to Dumfries on a six-month loan deal, with his boss until January expecting him to provide ample competition in search of a number one spot. Murphy said: “Jay is a young keeper but has plenty of experience under his belt.

“He has produced some terrific performances the past few seasons and has impressed at clubs he has been at. With Charlie still continuing his rehabilitation we needed to bring in another keeper. With Ross, Charlie and now Jay in the squad, we will have some healthy competition for a key position.”

A statement from Queen of the South reads: “Safe as Houses! Queen of the South are thrilled to announce Jay Hogarth has signed on loan! The goalkeeper who turns 21 later this month joins from Rangers but will be known to many for his loan spells with Alloa Athletic and Dumbarton.

“Jay played against us for the Wasps but helped the Sons win promotion to league one during his time at The Rock last season.”