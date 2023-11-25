The Ibrox side have been in strong form lately and will aim to continue their impressive unbeaten streak against the Dons.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement will hope his side can continue their mini Scottish Premiership winning run to six games when they face an inconsistent Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday.

The Light Blues still find themselves trailing bitter rivals Celtic by eight points at the summit, although they have a game in hand. Having recorded a routing 2-0 victory over Livingston before the international break, Rangers will head north in confident mood.

Aberdeen were humbled 6-0 by reigning champions Celtic in their latest away match and Barry Robson will know his side must put on a stronger showing if they are to get anything out of this game.

The Dons were victorious when the sides last met in September, courtesy of a shock 3-1 win at Ibrox which spelled the end of Michael Beale's reign as manager.

Philippe Clement has brought about an upturn in fortunes and the Belgian is expected to be boosted by the return of central defender John Souttar from a muscle problem and winger Rabbi Matondo who is close to returning from a knee injury.

However, it's unlikely that midfielder Nicolas Raskin (knee) and Kemar Roofe will be deemed fit enough to feature. Youngster Ross McCausland is reportedly close to agreeing a new deal with the club after creating a favourable impression at first-team level and is likely to be given more opportunities.

Here, we predict how the Gers will shape up against Aberdeen on Sunday:

Rangers predicted line up vs Aberdeen

2 . Jack Butland - GK Quickly established himself as the clear No.1 and has been excellent when called upon so far. A shrewd summer signing.

3 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper has returned to form in recent outings and has looked much more like himself. Sensational in the Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Hearts and equally good against Livingston before the break.