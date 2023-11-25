Aberdeen ran out 3-1 winners when the sides last met back in September - Michael Beale's final match in charge.

Rangers are aiming to extend their eight-match unbeaten run in all competition when they make the journey north to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie in their latest Scottish Premiership fixture on Sunday.

The Ibrox club remain undefeated since manager Philippe Clement took over the reins from Michael Beale, but they still have their work cut out as they look to make inroads on league leaders Celtic's eight-point at the top of the table.

Rangers have a game in hand and they will venture to the North East this weekend to take on a Dons side who suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat to the Hoops in their last outing before the international break.

Aberdeen v Rangers on Sunday will be a dress rehearsal for the Viaplay Cup final.

It has been a hectic period for Barry Robson's men due to their involvement in the Europa Conference League group stages and they have struggled for consistency.

Aberdeen have won just three of their 11 Premiership games to date, drawing a further three and losing five which has left them in ninth place. A huge improvement in performance level will be required to prevent the Gers from returning with maximum points.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game...

Where and when will Aberdeen v Rangers take place?

The game takes place at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen on Sunday, 26th November and kick-off is scheduled for 12.00pm.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Sky currently hold the rights for Scottish Premiership matches. Coverage begins at 11am - one hour before kick-off. You can subscribe to Sky Sports from £22 per month here. Subscribers can stream the match to their devices via the Sky Go app. Alternatively, a NowTV day pass can be purchased from £11.98.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.15pm on the same night and repeated again at 11.30pm.

Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

