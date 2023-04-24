What have the Rangers fans been saying about their latest Scottish Premiership defeat?

Rangers suffered a 2-0 defeat to Aberdeen in their final Scottish Premiership match before the split and Michael Beale’s side have recieved a backlog of criticism following their Pittodrie setback.

Second half goals from on loan Celtic defender Liam Scales and Bojan Miovski stretched the Dons unbeaten run to seven games as the Ibrox side failed to mount a comeback similar to their 3-2 win at the North East venue in December.

The result leaves Rangers trailing leaders Celtic by 13 points, and a win in their first post-split fixture early next month would be enough for Ange Postecoglou’s Hoops to retain the title.

Ben Davies struggled in defence for Rangers. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Light Blues were guilty of poor decision making in the final third after getting into some promising areas on Sunday and a fourth league defeat of the season does little for their confidence heading into Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic.

Fans reaction

Here is what the Rangers supporters have been saying on fan forum The Bear Pit about their team’s defeat at Pittodrie...

Diego Maradona: “Not sure if I’m more concerned about how utterly terrible our side is or how the manager didn’t think he needed to change things earlier. When he did change, the changes were baffling. Signs aren’t good here.”

Mosschops: “Beale’s lack of proactive substitutes, keeping players on the pitch who are having complete nightmares and suggesting that the majority of those losers will be here next season, will see him sacked.”

cooprfc: “I’m not convinced by Beale at all. He badly needs to win one of the Old Firm games left otherwise he goes into next season already under pressure imo.”

No Surrender: “Clear out needed, and a big boot up the a*** for all players and management needed. Not good enough and no fight or passion from any of our players.”

cblack72: “Completely and utterly done with this team, and for the first time ever I’m longong for the end of a season. Never has a team of s****bags and serial losers been allowed to get away with it for so long.”

RFCStu: “The lack of effort and urgency after we went behind is a concern. I’m hoping it’s because the players are looking ahead to next weekend and not that they’ve chucked it for the season. If we play like that next week we will be destroyed.”

George_Costanza: “It is a huge rebuild we need. Honestly if we had the funds I would be buying an almost entire new squad. Too many players who are just not good enough. We are lucky that the rest of the league is so dross. Right now the thought of another treble for that mob looks inevitable and next season we will have to have incredible luck with new players to stop another one. I see no easy road back for us sadly, it looks like more of the same for the forseeable future. Very depressing.”

