Rangers predicted line-up gallery vs Celtic - Unchanged with key defender tipped to win fitness battle
The Ibrox side head across the city with a number of injury problems, particularly in defence and midfield.
Rangers make the short trip across Glasgow to face Old Firm rivals Celtic at Parkhead with a chance to close the gap again in the Scottish Premiership title race to just two points.
Following their midweek postponement against Ross County, Philippe Clement's side have been given an extra few days rest to prepare for Saturday's crucial showdown in the east end of the city. The Light Blues are yet to taste defeat since the Belgian boss replaced Michael Beale in the Ibrox hot seat - embarking on a 16-match unbeaten run which included a League Cup triumph over Aberdeen at Hampden Park.
The longer period time to work with his players in the build-up to this mammoth clash could prove to be a blessing in disguise for Clement and injury-ravaged team, with a host of players carrying knocks and bruises.
They have, however, been boosted by the arrival of Fabio Silva on loan for the rest of the season from Premier League side Wolves. The £35m-rated attacker won't be available for selection until January 1st, meaning Cyriel Dessers will continue to lead the line due to the continued absence of Danilo and Kemar Roofe.
Another concern for Clement is the fitness of key central defender Connor Goldson who came off in the closing stages against Motherwell on Christmas Eve after complaining of a groin issue. The Englishman trained with his team mates on Friday but remains a doubt, with Clement stating: "We will assess tomorrow", adding "I will make my decisions after speaking with the doctor and medical staff. It is better to asses our options when everything is clear."
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Gers will shape up against their arch rivals on Saturday: