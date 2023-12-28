Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers have announced the signing of striker Fabio Silva on loan from Premier League side Wolves until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The talented Portuguese Under-21 international cost the Midlands club a record £35million when he moved from Porto three years ago and has since had successful loan spells at Anderlecht and most recently PSV Eindhoven last season.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil is keen for the one-time Benfica youth star to gain more first-team experience after struggling to break into the starting XI and Silva will spend the second half of the campaign at Ibrox after boss Philippe Clement and new director of football recruitment Nils Koppen moved quickly to secure his services.

Celtic were also linked with a possible move but opted to concentrate on other signing targets. Silva, who has been assigned the number seven shirt vacated by Ianis Hagi, will officially join up with his Gers team mates on January 1st and becomes Clement's first addition.

He currently holds the record as the youngest players to represent former club Porto in European competition and arrives in Govan with over 60 Premier League appearances under his belt, including 10 this term. GlasgowWorld understands Rangers will NOT have an option to buy the player in the summer, with Silva under contract at Molineux until 2026.

Speaking to the club's official website, Silva said: "I am very happy, when I spoke to people about Glasgow and about Rangers, everyone told me good things about the club and the history. I played here once with Porto in the Europa League, so I already know the warm club, the environment and the stadium, so everything is perfect. I am very happy to be here, and I can't wait to start training with the team."

Gers boss Philippe Clement admits he has been a massive admirer of the player. He commented: "I am delighted we have been able to secure the signing of Fabio, he is a highly-rated striker and it is fantastic to have him joining our squad for the remainder of the season. He is a young player who already has some great experience in his career in both England and in Europe, and I am looking forward to working with him moving forward."