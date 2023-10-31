The Ibrox side have had a fairly solid start to life under new boss Philippe Clement

Philippe Clement looked to be heading towards his first defeat in the Ibrox hot seat on Sunday after the Jambos led until the 90th minute when James Tavernier’s converted a controversial VAR penalty award in the last minute of regulation time. An injury-time head from Danilo then turned the game dramatically on its head.

The Belgian was full of praise for his side’s after displaying a “great mentality” and refusing to accept defeat after falling behind to Lawrence Shankland’s early opener in Govan. Dundee have reached their highest top-flight position for several years, with rookie manager Tony Docherty getting a great tune out of his squad who sit 5th in the table.

A 2-0 victory over Livingston was just their second league win since they earned promotion from the Championship last season, but they have only lost two games and have proven a hard team to beat thus far.

Clement may be tempted to make a few changes, with Brazilian striker Danilo creating a strong impression off the bench. Nicolas Raskin is expected to miss out through injury, meanining either Ryan Jack or Jose Cifuentes could slot into a central midfield role.

Here’s how we think the Gers will shape up against Dundee on Wednesday:

Rangers predicted line up vs Dundee - gallery (GlaW) Rangers' Danilo celebrates scoring his winner against Hearts.

2 . Jack Butland - GK The main man between the sticks and will retain his number one shirt.

3 . James Tavernier - RB Missed a penalty against Hearts on Sunday but made up for that by scoring one in the 90th minute and then providing the assist for Danilo’s match-winner.