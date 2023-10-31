The Gers are on the road in midweek when they head to Tayside to take on Dundee.

Rangers will attempt to narrow the gap even further at the top of the Scottish Premiership table when they travel to Dens Park to face Dundee on Wednesday night.

The Ibrox side will have been bouyed by their late comeback victory over Hearts at the weekend, with Philippe Clement’s men aiming to make it three straight league wins under the Belgian boss in Tayside.

Clement’s tenure began with a 4-0 thrashing over Hibs before a goalless draw with Sparta Prague in the Europa League last Thursday. A 2-1 win over the Jambos courtesy of James Tavernier’s 90th penalty and Danilo’s 93rd minute header sets the Glasgow giants up nicely for the trip north in midweek.

The Dark Blues will be relatively high spirits themselves, having climbed up to fifth spot in their first season back in the top-flight under rookie manager Tony Docherty. They last tasted defeat against leaders Celtic back in mid-September and followed that up by registering three consecutive draws.

A somewhat uneventful 2-0 victory over Livingston in West Lothian, in which central defender Joe Shaughnessy scored twice in the final eight minutes, Dundee can be thrilled with how their opening quarter of the campaign has gone so far.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Dundee v Rangers take place?

The game takes place at Dens’ Park in Dundee on Wednesday, November 1st and kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Unfortunately the game will NOT be broadcast live. However, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 10.40pm on the same night.

Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Kevin Clancy will be the man in the middle for Wednesday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman Calum Spence and Drew Kirkland, with Peter Stuart confirmed as the fourth official. Gavin Duncan takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Jonathan Bell.

What is the latest team news?

Rangers have fewer injury concerns to deal with heading into this match, with Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin expected to be ruled out after being stretched off at the weekend. Tom Lawrence is nearing a return to full training but is still lacking match fitness, while Borna Barisic and Dujon Sterling are still major doubts and Rabbi Matondo is a few weeks away from stepping up his recovery from a kee problem.

However, Jose Cifuentes and Kieran Dowell are both in contention after returning to the matchday squad against Hearts following recent absences.

Dundee may opt to stick with the same starting XI from their away win at Livingston last time out, with on loan AFC Wimbledon frontman Zach Robinson remaining the only enforced absentee through injury.