Rangers are set to welcome back THREE players for Sunday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final encounter with Hearts, but manager Philippe Clement isn’t expected to make many alterations to his starting line-up.

The Belgian boss will aim to take one step closer to securing his first piece of silverware against a Jambos side that got the better off in the Scottish Premiership last weekend. James Tavernier and Danilo netted two goals in three minutes to cancel out Lawrence Shankland’s early opener at Ibrox.

The Light Blues then recorded a 5-0 thrashing of Dundee at Dens Park on Wednesday night and head to Hampden Park this weekend as strong favourites to get their hands of the League Cup trophy for the first time in 12 years.

Clement is dealing with a lenghty injury list and confirmed in his pre-match media conference on Friday that defender John Souttar and Kemar Roofe (muscle), midfielder Nicolas Raskin (ankle) and winger Rabbi Matondo (knee) are all unavailable for the clash.

However, a return to action could be on the cards for fit-again trio Ben Davies, Tom Lawrence and Borna Barisic who are back in contention.

Here’s how we think the Gers will shape up against Hearts at the National Stadium on Sunday:

2 . Jack Butland - GK The undisputed No.1 continues to churn out top-class displays and retains his place between the sticks.

3 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper looks to be finding some form again after a poor run of performances at the start of the season.