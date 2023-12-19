The games continue to come thick and fast for Philippe Clement and his Rangers team as they return to action in midweek

Fresh from their victory in the Viaplay Cup final, Rangers will aim to build further momentum when they return to Scottish Premiership action at home to St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

Philippe Clement's resurgent side currently trail league leaders Celtic by five points at the summit, but can reduce that down to just two with a victory over Saints when they play the first of two games in hand.

The Gers are proving a tough nut to crack under the Belgian boss and are on a five-game winning streak, with James Tavernier's second half goal against Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday enough to end the Ibrox club's 13-year wait to lift the League Cup trophy.

St Johnstone's Oludare Olufunwa and Rangers' Tom Lawrence in action

Saints, who occupy eighth place in the table, head to Govan in buoyant mood following their narrow 1-0 win over Hibernian at the weekend. Craig Levein's men have moved clear of the relegation zone after tasting just two defeats - to Hearts and Celtic - in their last eight matches in all competitions.

The Perth outfit have collected seven points from their last three league fixtures, keeping two clean sheets in the process. They will look to take advantage of a potentially tired Rangers side on the back of two energy-sapping occasions against Real Betis and the Dons last week.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game...

Where and when will Rangers v St Johnstone take place?

The game takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Wednesday, December 20th and kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

No, unfortunately the game won't be broadcast live after Sky Sports opted not to pick the match as one of their live TV selections. However, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 10.40pm on BBC One Scotland.

Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Alan Muir will be the man in the middle for Wednesday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman Dougie Potter and Drew Kirkland, with Stewart Luke confirmed as the fourth official. Steven Kirkland takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Gary Hilland.

What is the latest team news?

Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes will serve the second game of his two-match domestic suspension, meaning Dujon Sterling is likely to retain his place in the side after a Man of the Match display in the Viaplay Cup final.

It's not yet known if there are any fresh injury concerns after the weekend tirumph, but Ryan Jack, Nicolas Raskin and Tom Lawrence are expected to miss out once again. Winger Scott Wright returned from injury as a second half substitute against Aberdeen and is available for selection.