Register
BREAKING

Rangers v St Johnstone injury news: 9 ruled out and 3 doubts for Scottish Premiership clash - gallery

Rangers and St Johnstone injury latest as two in-form sides prepare for battle at Ibrox on Wednesday

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 20th Dec 2023, 01:44 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 02:55 GMT

Newly-crowned Viaplay Cup winners Rangers welcome St Johnstone to Ibrox in one of their Scottish Premiership matches in hand on Wednesday as Philippe Clement's side look to close the gap at the top of the table.

League leaders Celtic have a five-point advantage over their bitter city rivals but the Light Blues can cut that to just two with a victory over the Perth club who have been a rejuvenated force under the leadership of former Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland boss Craig Levein.

The packed fixture schedule this month means there is little time for the Gers to dissect games and Clement could well be tempted to rotate his squad for this match. The Belgian is not expecting any players who weren't involved in Sunday's League Cup final triumph over Aberdeen to return in midweek.

That means former Los Angeles midfielder Jose Cifuentes, who would have missed the game to serve the second of his two-game domestic suspension anyway, will face a fitness battle to return for the weekend after being substituted with a muscle injury against Real Betis in Spain last Thursday.

He subsequently sat out of the cup final at Hampden Park three days later with Clement admitting his staff were told the injury "could have been worse". His absence again leaves the manager extremely short of options in the middle of the park.

Here we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of Wednesday's clash...

Rangers James Tavernier and Dara Costelloe of St Johnstone during the two sides' previous meeting

1. Rangers v St Johnstone injury news staple

Rangers James Tavernier and Dara Costelloe of St Johnstone during the two sides' previous meeting

OUT - Central midfielder was withdrawn at half-time against Real Betis due to a muscle injury. No timescale has been set on a comeback date but the player has "had a good reaction to treatment".

2. Jose Cifuentes - Rangers

OUT - Central midfielder was withdrawn at half-time against Real Betis due to a muscle injury. No timescale has been set on a comeback date but the player has "had a good reaction to treatment".

DOUBT - Sustained cramp at the end of the Hibs game on Saturday and Levein says he is mindful if he would be able to get him "off the park quickly enough" if he has a muscle problem.

3. Tony Gallacher - St Johnstone

DOUBT - Sustained cramp at the end of the Hibs game on Saturday and Levein says he is mindful if he would be able to get him "off the park quickly enough" if he has a muscle problem.

OUT - Belgian star is no closer to returning at this stage, with Clement not expecting any players who missed the cup final on Sunday to be back in contention.

4. Nicolas Raskin - Rangers

OUT - Belgian star is no closer to returning at this stage, with Clement not expecting any players who missed the cup final on Sunday to be back in contention.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:St JohnstoneScottish PremiershipScottish FootballIbroxGlasgow