Rangers and St Johnstone injury latest as two in-form sides prepare for battle at Ibrox on Wednesday

League leaders Celtic have a five-point advantage over their bitter city rivals but the Light Blues can cut that to just two with a victory over the Perth club who have been a rejuvenated force under the leadership of former Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland boss Craig Levein.

The packed fixture schedule this month means there is little time for the Gers to dissect games and Clement could well be tempted to rotate his squad for this match. The Belgian is not expecting any players who weren't involved in Sunday's League Cup final triumph over Aberdeen to return in midweek.

That means former Los Angeles midfielder Jose Cifuentes, who would have missed the game to serve the second of his two-game domestic suspension anyway, will face a fitness battle to return for the weekend after being substituted with a muscle injury against Real Betis in Spain last Thursday.

He subsequently sat out of the cup final at Hampden Park three days later with Clement admitting his staff were told the injury "could have been worse". His absence again leaves the manager extremely short of options in the middle of the park.

Here we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of Wednesday's clash...

1 . Rangers v St Johnstone injury news staple Rangers James Tavernier and Dara Costelloe of St Johnstone during the two sides' previous meeting

2 . Jose Cifuentes - Rangers OUT - Central midfielder was withdrawn at half-time against Real Betis due to a muscle injury. No timescale has been set on a comeback date but the player has "had a good reaction to treatment".

3 . Tony Gallacher - St Johnstone DOUBT - Sustained cramp at the end of the Hibs game on Saturday and Levein says he is mindful if he would be able to get him "off the park quickly enough" if he has a muscle problem.