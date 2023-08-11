Here’s how Rangers manager Michael Beale could set his team up to face Livi in their second Premiership fixture.

Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action after their Champions League win in midweek when they entertain Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Ibrox side are on an early-season recovery mission after losing their opener to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park last weekend, with Michael Beale’s newly revamped side producing an underwhelming performance.

However, a 2-1 victory over Swiss outfit Servette in the first leg of their European qualifier on Wednesday offered signs of encouragement, with striker Cyriel Dessers getting off the mark for his new club.

Beale criticised his players for being “wasteful” with the number of chances they spurned throughout the match. The English will hope partnerships are beginning to form withinthe dressing room following an influx of summer signings and knows only a win will do on home soil.

Livingston continue to punch above their weight in the top-flight and will provide another tricky test, but Beale will expect a positive reaction from his players as they aim to register their first points of the campaign.

Midfielder Jose Cifuentes will make his league debut, Beale has confirmed, but it’s unlikely he will risk playing centre-back John Souttar for a third match in the space of a week due to his previous injury problems.

That could mean a change of defensive partner for fit-again Connor Goldson, while Todd Cantwell should retain his place in the starting XI after a strong midweek display.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how the Gers will shape up against Livingston on Saturday:

1 . Rangers predicted XI to face Servette - gallery (GlaW) Cyriel Dessers was unhappy with the penalty award for Servette against Rangers. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2 . Jack Butland - GK The current No.1 and it’s hard to see that changing anytime soon. Has settled in seamlessly and commands his box well.

3 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper produced a much-improved performance against Servette and scored from the penalty spot. Another big shift in store.

4 . Connor Goldson - CB Steadily regaining full fitness after missing most of pre-season. Looks to be getting back up to speed and was almost foot-perfect in midweek.