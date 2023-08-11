Register
BREAKING
Team news: Rangers vs Servette starting line-ups confirmed
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

Rangers predicted line up to face Livingston as two changes made - gallery

Here’s how Rangers manager Michael Beale could set his team up to face Livi in their second Premiership fixture.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 11th Aug 2023, 17:23 BST

Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action after their Champions League win in midweek when they entertain Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Ibrox side are on an early-season recovery mission after losing their opener to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park last weekend, with Michael Beale’s newly revamped side producing an underwhelming performance.

However, a 2-1 victory over Swiss outfit Servette in the first leg of their European qualifier on Wednesday offered signs of encouragement, with striker Cyriel Dessers getting off the mark for his new club.

Beale criticised his players for being “wasteful” with the number of chances they spurned throughout the match. The English will hope partnerships are beginning to form withinthe dressing room following an influx of summer signings and knows only a win will do on home soil.

Livingston continue to punch above their weight in the top-flight and will provide another tricky test, but Beale will expect a positive reaction from his players as they aim to register their first points of the campaign.

Midfielder Jose Cifuentes will make his league debut, Beale has confirmed, but it’s unlikely he will risk playing centre-back John Souttar for a third match in the space of a week due to his previous injury problems.

That could mean a change of defensive partner for fit-again Connor Goldson, while Todd Cantwell should retain his place in the starting XI after a strong midweek display.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how the Gers will shape up against Livingston on Saturday:

Cyriel Dessers was unhappy with the penalty award for Servette against Rangers.

1. Rangers predicted XI to face Servette - gallery (GlaW)

Cyriel Dessers was unhappy with the penalty award for Servette against Rangers. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

The current No.1 and it’s hard to see that changing anytime soon. Has settled in seamlessly and commands his box well.

2. Jack Butland - GK

The current No.1 and it’s hard to see that changing anytime soon. Has settled in seamlessly and commands his box well.

The skipper produced a much-improved performance against Servette and scored from the penalty spot. Another big shift in store.

3. James Tavernier - RB

The skipper produced a much-improved performance against Servette and scored from the penalty spot. Another big shift in store.

Steadily regaining full fitness after missing most of pre-season. Looks to be getting back up to speed and was almost foot-perfect in midweek.

4. Connor Goldson - CB

Steadily regaining full fitness after missing most of pre-season. Looks to be getting back up to speed and was almost foot-perfect in midweek.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LivingstonIbroxScottish PremiershipGlasgowScottish Football