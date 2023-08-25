Register
Rangers predicted line up to face Ross County in Dingwall as 2 changes made - gallery

Here’s how Rangers boss Michael Beale could set his team up to face the Staggies for their latest Premiership fixture.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST

Rangers shift their focus back on domestic matters this weekend when they make the long journey north to face Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium.

Michael Beale’s side - who played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie at Ibrox in midweek - will be desperate to avoid dropping more points on their travels in the Scottish Premiership.

In what is their first away trip in the league since losing to Kilmarnock on the opening day of the season, Rangers will attempt to make it six games unbeaten in all competitions. However, they have looked a tad vulnerable defensively, keeping just one clean sheet during this period.

The Gers have never lost to the Staggies in any of their 21 previous encounters, but Malky Mackay’s side will believe they can pose a significant threat after recording a 2-0 win over St Johnstone on home soil last weekend.

Beale could change up his attacking options for this match, with Rabbi Matondo in particular impressing as a substutite in recent games.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how the Gers will shape up against Ross County on Saturday:

Jack Butland in reflective mood at the conclusion of the club’s Champions League play off 2-2 draw at home to PSV in midweek.

Has barely put a foot wrong so far between the sticks. Has made a couple of important saves when called upon and hasn’t been able to do much about the goals Rangers have conceded of late.

Has looked rather out of sorts defensively and perhaps a case can be made that youngster Adam Devine deserves a run-out, but it’s difficult to see the captain being dropped amid a vital run of fixtures.

One of Rangers best performers on Tuesday night, the Englishman looks to be back up to full fitness now.

