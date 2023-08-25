The Light Blues will embark on the 180 mile trip to Dingwall for their latest Scottish Premiership fixture.

Rangers are back in league action on Saturday lunchtime as they venture north to take on Ross County in the Highlands knowing they can’t afford another early-season slip-up on the road.

Michael Beale’s side, who lost to Kilmarnock on the opening day of the season, have another massive Champions League play-off return leg against PSV Eindhoven a few days later which is sandwiches between their latest domestic fiture and the first Glasgow derby of the season.

In what could prove to be a pivotal week for Beale and his players, Rangers will aim to return from Dingwall with all three points and no fresh injury concerns amid a crucial run of fixtures.

Rangers host Ross County on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Staggies, who narrowly avoided relegation last term, opened their Scottish Premiership campaign with a tough 4-2 defeat against reigning champions Celtic at Parkhead before following that up with an impressive 2-0 home victory over struggling St Johnstone.

Malky Mackay’s men will be determined to make life as difficult as possible for their opponents, but his opposite number will know he requires a positive result to keep tabs with Celtic at the top of the table, even at such an early stage in the season.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Ross County v Rangers take place?

The game takes place at Ross County’s Global Energy Stadium on Saturday, August 26th and kick-off is scheduled for 12.30pm.

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Coverage begins at 12.00pm - 30 minutes before kick-off. You can subscribe to Sky Sports from £22 per month here. Subscribers can stream the match to their devices via the Sky Go app. Alternatively, a NowTV day pass can be purchased from £11.98.

BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.30pm on the same night and repeated again at 11.50pm, while highlights will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee David Munro will be the man in the middle for Saturday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman Jonathan Bell and Steven Traynor, with Steven Kirkland confirmed as the fourth official. Greg Aitken takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Andrew McWilliam.

What is the latest team news?

Following an energy-sapping 90 minutes during the first leg 2-2 draw with PSV in midweek, Beale will be thankful he has no fresh injuries to contend with this weekend.

Rabbi Matondo has laid down a strong marker to start after a sublime substitute appearance against the Dutch side, while Danilo and Sam Lammers will also be eyeing a return to the starting line-up.

Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz hasn’t returned to training as of yet and remains out, but attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence was back in action during a 4-2 B-team friendly win over Hamilton Accies earlier this week. Youngsters Leon King and Johnly Yfeko were also in action.

B-Team manager David McCallum said: “We had Tom in there, it was important for him to get back on the pitch and game environments. Obviously the manager was keen for him to get minutes on the pitch. Tom coming to the group was excellent, speaking to the lads and sharing his experience. It’s something we spoke to him before the game about it’s something he enjoyed.

“That’s what these games are about when we get a player dropping down to the squad it’s important. Ultimately, this group, this game is to facilitate the moments and opportunities that they’re ready to go as and when the manager needs them.”