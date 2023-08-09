Rangers predicted line-up to face Servette as Jose Cifuentes primed to make European debut - gallery
The Ibrox side will launch their Champions League campaign against the Swiss outfit at Ibrox tonight.
Rangers welcome Swiss outfit Servette to Ibrox for the first-leg of their Champions League third qualifying round this evening.
Michael Beale will know his newly-revamped squad must improve drastically following their surprise opening day Scottish Premiership defeat to Kilmarnock at the weekend, with as many as nine new signings taking time to gel together.
The Light Blues boss is already aware that domestic and European fixtures are coming at them thick and fast over the coming months and they face a challenging test against a Servette side who surprised many onlookers by dumping KRC Genk of Belgium out of the competition in the previous round after playing most of the second leg with ten men.
Rene Weiler’s side have started their league campaign positively, winning one and drawing two of their opening series of games, but they have flown into Glasgow without SEVEN first-team players due to a combination of injury and suspension.
Beale recognises his players won’t have much more time to bed into exactly what he demands from them, with expectactions among the club’s fanbase higher than ever as they attempt to qualify for the elite stage of the Champions League for a second year in a row.
However, another early season defeat could pile on more pressure and Beale might look at altering his starting line-up, with match-fit Jose Cifuentes and Todd Cantwell both in line to feature, potentially at the expense of John Lundstram and Kieran Dowell.
Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how the Gers will shape up against Servette tonight: