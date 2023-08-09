The Ibrox side will launch their Champions League campaign against the Swiss outfit at Ibrox tonight.

Michael Beale will know his newly-revamped squad must improve drastically following their surprise opening day Scottish Premiership defeat to Kilmarnock at the weekend, with as many as nine new signings taking time to gel together.

The Light Blues boss is already aware that domestic and European fixtures are coming at them thick and fast over the coming months and they face a challenging test against a Servette side who surprised many onlookers by dumping KRC Genk of Belgium out of the competition in the previous round after playing most of the second leg with ten men.

Rene Weiler’s side have started their league campaign positively, winning one and drawing two of their opening series of games, but they have flown into Glasgow without SEVEN first-team players due to a combination of injury and suspension.

Beale recognises his players won’t have much more time to bed into exactly what he demands from them, with expectactions among the club’s fanbase higher than ever as they attempt to qualify for the elite stage of the Champions League for a second year in a row.

However, another early season defeat could pile on more pressure and Beale might look at altering his starting line-up, with match-fit Jose Cifuentes and Todd Cantwell both in line to feature, potentially at the expense of John Lundstram and Kieran Dowell.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how the Gers will shape up against Servette tonight:

1 . Jack Butland - GK Has quickly established himself as the club’s first-choice keeper and the former England international will start between the sticks. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper has gained plenty of experience of European ties and Rangers will call on his experience again tonight. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3 . Connor Goldson - CB Back in the side after missing the majority of pre-season as he continued his recovery from injury. Another player who offers plenty of experience on the big stage.

4 . John Souttar - CB Still finding his feet as a Rangers players and will partner Goldson once again as he aims to make up for his costly mistake in the 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock.