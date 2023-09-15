Rangers will travel to Perth for Saturday’s early Scottish Premiership kick-off without two midfield players.

Rangers will be determined to put their Old Firm disappointment to bed when they take on St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off as the Scottish Premiership resumes.

The Light Blues make the trip to Perth to face the league’s bottom side with under-pressure manager Michael Beale fighting to keep his job ahead of another packed fixture schedule over the coming weeks.

Rangers will play SEVEN games over the next three-and-a-half weeks and a morale-boosting victory over struggling Saints is a must for Beale’s side after slipping four points behind rivals Celtic before the international break.

St Johnstone are without a win from their opening four matches, but Steven MacLean’s men did manage back-to-back draws against the defending champions (0-0) and Dundee (2-2) prior to the top-flight being halted. They were two goals against Dundee heading into the final eight minutes before a late double from Ukranian midfielder Max Kucheriavyj salvaged a point.

Beale made it clear in his media conference on Friday that he will name his strongest team possible, with attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence declared “fully fit”. However, there will be no Todd Cantwell or Kieran Dowell in the Gers matchday squad after both players were ruled out for several weeks due to knee injuries.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how the Gers will shape up against St Johnstone on Saturday:

1 . Rangers predicted line up vs St Johnstone - gallery (GlaW) Rangers manager Michael Beale during the 1-0 defeat to Celtic at Ibrox prior to the international break. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . Jack Butland - GK Beale’s trusted No.1 and arguably the club’s most impressive summer signing to date, Butland will keep his place between the sticks.

3 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper is nailed on to start due to a lack of competition at present with Adam Devine seemingly not being considered for a starting berth.