St Johnstone v Rangers injury latest: 1 player ruled out and 2 doubtful

Rangers travel north to visit St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off as Michael beale’s side return to Scottish Premiership duty knowing the can’t afford another slip up.

The Light Blues head to Perth on a recovery mission after their narrow Old Firm derby defeat to Glasgow rivals Celtic before the international break, which left them already trailing by four points.

Some fans have been calling for Beale to be sacked after their poor start to the campaign, with a devastating 7-3 aggregate loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League qualifiers ensuring a somewhat toxic atmosphere awaits the Light Blues boss and his players this weekend.

Rangers players were rounded on by their own support after the defeat by Celtic but Kenny Miller believes it is too early to talk of a breaking point for manager Michael Beale.(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Others have decided to keep faith in the ex-QPR manager after the significant financial backing he was given to undertake a summer rebuild of the first-team squad on the back off a trophless season. However, most of his new signings have failed to impress so far and the rest period will have given Beale more time to work with his underperforming additions.

Beale will monitor his squad closely as players return from international duty. As things stand, he will have a near fully fit squad to choose from with only left-back Ridvan Yilmaz expected to miss out and Ben Davies and Adam Devine deemed doubtful.

It’s been a slow start to the season also for St Johnstone with manager Steven MacLean immediately under pressure after an embarrasing Viaplay Cup group stage exit. However, results have improved in recent weeks following a goalless draw against champions Celtic and showing great resilience to come from two goals behind at home to claim a 2-2 draw with Dundee.

On the injury front, goalkeeper Ross Sinclair will be absent after undergoing surgery on a broken arm sustained during a recent bounce game, while midfielder Drey Wright is still nursing a calf problem.