Philippe Clement's Rangers made it a stunning 10 wins in 10 league games with a battling comeback against Kilmarnock in midweek and head into tomorrow's game with Motherwell knowing they can go five points clear with a victory.

Title rivals Celtic face a tough away trip to Hearts the following day and a three point haul is sure to pile further pressure on Brendan Rodgers outfit who trail Clement's troops by a clear two points.

It was both James Tavernier and Tom Lawrence that were the match winners on Wednesday evening at Rugby Park, though Clement will be forced into shuffling his pack for the weekend clash with January recruit Oscar Cortes ruled out through injury. Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe do return though,

As for Stuart Kettlewell's Motherwell side, they enjoyed a comeback win of their own in midweek and they put another nail in basement club Livingston's coffin by coming back from one down to comfortably win the game 3-1. But can they spring a surprise at Ibrox?

If they are to pick up a shock result, this is the Rangers side we think they will have to overcome.

