Motherwell head coach Stuart Kettlewell insists his side don't fear Rangers ahead of tomorrow's clash at Ibrox despite their recent unshakeable form.

Philippe Clement's side has been on an astonishing 10 game winning run that has catapulted them above champions Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and ran out 5-0 winners against third place Hearts last week. However, the 'Well boss alluded to his side's recent displays at Ibrox as a reason to hold zero fear.

“Everything that’s happened since I’ve been at the football club would suggest that we don’t go into our shell and there is no fear,” Kettlewell said. “We’ve general had a good organisation when we know we’re going into tough games. That’s not to say that Rangers don’t get a lot of the ball or a lot of crosses into our box and have opportunities, because we’ve had to ride out those moments as well.

“But I don’t sit here alluding to a horrendous showing or a lack of confidence or belief going to the big venues or playing against the top sides in the country. I don’t have that feeling because I don’t really have too much evidence to suggest that. We’ve been really competitive in these types of games," explained the Motherwell head honcho.

Kettlewell believes his own side can challenge Rangers tomorrow and pointed to Rangers 'time wasting' last time Motherwell as one of the key reasons he feel his side can pose the hosts plenty of questions - though he admits their form since the appointment of Clement has been outstanding.

"Last time we went to Rangers, and I spoke about it at the time, the goalkeeper gets booked for timewasting and things like that so that shows you the level of performance that day. I do genuinely think that Rangers are a completely different side now. I was at Ibrox last Saturday and I thought they were outstanding.

"They look great and they are obviously very, very confident at this moment in time. They’ve got some decent changes and rotation in their squad that they are utilising. Quite clearly the manager has had a fantastic impact. Rangers were written off months ago and it was almost a procession for Celtic towards the league title, was the story that was written at the time.

"But that’s been turned on its head and watching them play against a strong Hearts side that’s been on such a good run of form, they were good. If we face them and they hit us in that type of form and they get off to that type of start then it’s going to be a really difficult game" added Kettlewell.