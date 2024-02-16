Under the Belgian boss, Rangers have passed just about every test that has been thrown at them and as they head to McDiarmid Park to take on St Johnstone they know the prize of being top of the Scottish Premiership is on offer come Sunday afternoon.

Should they beat Celtic's result against Kilmarnock on Saturday, the Gers would sit top of the table for the first time under Clement's management as the title race truly heats up.

Rangers were comfortable against Ross County on Wednesday night as a Cyriel Dessers brace and a late John Souttar header saw them run out 3-1 winners. However, with an astonishing 43 shots attempted, there was an air of frustration that they don't enter the weekend above their Old Firm rivals.

As for Craig Levein's Saints outfit, just one win from 11 in all competitions has dented confidence though they do have a five and 11 point lead over relegation rivals Ross County and Livingston which offers them some breathing space.

Clement will be forced into at least one change after a forward Rabbi Matondo was ruled out of the clash with a muscle injury, while midfielders Mohamed Diomande and Nica Raskin will be pushing for a start.

Here's how we think Rangers will line up against St Johnstone on Sunday.

1 . GK - Jack Butland Photo: SNS

2 . RB - James Tavernier Photo: Getty

3 . CB - John Souttar Photo: Andrew Milligan