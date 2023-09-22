After a slow start to the campaign, impressive wins against St Johnstone and Real Betis point to the tide turning for Michael Beale and Gers supporters will want to see the side turn those victories into a strong run of form.

Next up for Rangers is a meeting with Motherwell on Sunday, for which the side have just two days to prepare after Europa League success. There will no doubt be changes in the Rangers starting XI and this is who GlasgowWorld thinks will start this weekend's league fixture with John Lundstram, Tom Lawrence and Abdallah Sima missing out.