Rangers predicted XI against Motherwell with three changes expected after Real Betis win - gallery

Michael Beale could shake up his side with just a few days between Europa League and Scottish Premiership action.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:20 BST

The fixtures are coming thick and fast for Rangers as midweek European action enters the fray.

After a slow start to the campaign, impressive wins against St Johnstone and Real Betis point to the tide turning for Michael Beale and Gers supporters will want to see the side turn those victories into a strong run of form.

Next up for Rangers is a meeting with Motherwell on Sunday, for which the side have just two days to prepare after Europa League success. There will no doubt be changes in the Rangers starting XI and this is who GlasgowWorld thinks will start this weekend's league fixture with John Lundstram, Tom Lawrence and Abdallah Sima missing out.

Undisputed number one between the sticks who has found a new lease of life at Rangers.

1. GK - Jack Butland

Undisputed number one between the sticks who has found a new lease of life at Rangers. Photo: Getty Images

Skipper is unlikely to be dropped but could improve on defensive showings this term.

2. LB - James Tavernier

Skipper is unlikely to be dropped but could improve on defensive showings this term. Photo: Getty Images

Mainstay in the Rangers side and pretty much undroppable.

3. RCB - Connor Goldson

Mainstay in the Rangers side and pretty much undroppable. Photo: Getty Images

An impressive showing on Thursday night and is forming a strong partnership with Connor Goldson.

4. LCB - Ben Davies

An impressive showing on Thursday night and is forming a strong partnership with Connor Goldson. Photo: Getty Images

