Here’s how we think Steven Smith will set up his side in his first match as interim boss

As Rangers enter their latest new managerial era, next up is Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon.

After an eventful International break which saw Steven Gerrard and Danny Rohl both snub the vacant managerial position, it’s now back to business on the park for the Govan side. A win on Saturday would mean the Gers leapfrog their Tayside rivals in the SPFL Premiership table.

Off the pitch, Kevin Muscat is now the front runner for the top job, however Rangers fans will have to be patient if he is appointed. The 52-year old is currently trying to win back-to-back Super League wins with Shanghai Port and will not leave China until the title is secured.

In the meantime, under 19s manager, Steven Smith will take charge of the first team. The former Rangers defender took the training sessions at Murray Park during the International break and is now making the step up to match duties. Despite a new face in the dugout, only a handful of personnel changes in the starting XI are expected. Here’s how we at Glasgow World think Rangers will line up against Dundee United, notable omissions include Mikey Moore and Youssef Chermiti:

Jack Butland - GK

The veteran stopper has been one of Rangers’ standout performers so far, which says a lot about those playing in front of him. He’s started every league game this season and this isn’t expected to change against the Tangerines.

James Tavernier - RB

Top scorer again this season, it seems like an age ago now when the right back scored a wonder free-kick at Tannadice. Despite not having his best game against Falkirk the captain is expected to keep his place.

John Souttar - CB

After a superb performance for Scotland yet again at International level, Rangers fans will be hoping their ever-present defender brings his form to club level. He has been out of form so far this season by his usual standards, however that could be down to him being exposed in Russell Martin’s system.

Derek Cornelius - CB

Another one who performed on the International stage, the Canadian was a rock at the back for his country against Colombia in their goalless draw. He started at left back against The Bairns but we expect him to go back to his preferred centre back role on Saturday.

Jayden Meghoma - LB

Dropped for the Falkirk game, the Brentford loanee will have a point to prove on Saturday. At 19, he’s got a lot to learn but has impressed so far with his athleticism and pace.

Nico Raskin - CM

After another International Man of the Match display for Belgium against North Macedonia, Rangers’ Mr Consistent should be the first name on the team sheet now Martin has gone.

Connor Barron - CM

With Diomande out, the Scotsman is set to make his fourth start on the bounce. His performances at club level recently got him an International call-up for Steve Clarke’s side.

Thelo Aasgaard - CAM

He has shown glimpses at times, but Rangers fans will be wanting more from one of their marquee signings. The attacking midfielder is yet to get off the mark in terms of goals and assists, but is an ever-present in the starting line-up.

Oliver Antman - LW

Mikey Moore may have scored a hat-trick for England under-19s on International duty, but is yet to show what he can do in a Rangers shirt. Because of this, we think the Finn will be preferred to him against Dundee United.

Djeidi Gassama - RW

Perhaps the only player with pass marks so far this season, the Frenchman has been a thorn in the side of every full-back he’s came up against. Despite netting five times in Europe, he is yet to score in the Scottish Premiership and will be hoping to change that on Saturday.

Bojan Miovski - CF

Despite Chermiti being the £10m man, he’s yet to live up to his price tag in a royal blue jersey. While the North Macedonian hasn’t set the world alight himself, his track record at Aberdeen shows he can be a prolific SPFL goalscorer.