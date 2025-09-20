Here’s who we think will start for Rangers against Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup.

Russell Martin is drinking in Rangers last chance saloon when he faces Hibs in a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final this weekend.

The head coach will see fans protest against his reign before the game, after a 2-0 defeat to Hearts last weekend left them 10th in the Premiership after five games. After a furious reaction to last weekend, another loss to take him to three wins from 13 games as Ibrox boss could prove the final straw as new owner Andrew Cavenagh jets in for this game.

We predict three changes from the side that lost to Hearts. Liam Kelly undertook press duties which suggests he could replace Jack Butland in goals. A change in central defence from Nasser Djiga to Derek Cornelius is also on our radar and after a disappointing first half last week, Tottenham loanee Mikey Moore is relegated to the bench. The Tottenham man’s axing is the final of three changes, and while Nico Raskin’s return to the squad has been confirmed, we don’t think he’ll start in a selection which would prove thorny. Kelly knowing things must improve

Liam Kelly on Rangers vs Hibs

He said: “We need to improve massively. We need to stick together, and people say that, but we need to understand what that looks like and do it. We need to be there for each other on the pitch. At Rangers, you have to deal with difficult moments, and I feel the players can turn it around.

“What does that look like on the pitch? We need to be there for each other, in terms of not living on our own island. We need to be collectively there to help your teammate. We need people to lead the team at this moment. We can’t watch your mate in trouble in or out of possession. Everyone has to help, no matter where the ball is - everyone has to take part.

“People said we played well against the better opposition last season, and everyone knows in those games we have to always be involved. We need everyone to take part all the time, and if we can get that, then we will be better for it. As players, we are fully focused on this match, and it is a chance to get to a semi-final.

Rangers predicted XI vs Hibs

“We are a reflection of the manager, we are the manager on the pitch, we are his team. We have to start applying the principles he wants. I don’t think we look anywhere near how he wants us to look. What gives me encouragement as a fan is that he is not happy, and he is in agreement with the supporters. He doesn’t think we are playing well, he is desperate to fix it, and as players we are behind him and we will try our utmost to get it right.”

With three changes to the side, who is who we think starts for Martin at Rangers. After this comes Genk in the Europa League and an away game at Livingston on Premiership business.

Predicted Rangers team: Kelly; Tavernier, Souttar, Cornelius, Aarons; Barron, Diomande, Aasgard; Gassama, Miovski, Antman.