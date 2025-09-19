The American owner will be confronted by a furious fan protest outside Ibrox Stadium on his arrival this weekend

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh will pay a visit to the club’s Auchenhowie training centre this afternoon to oversee Russell Martin’s final session ahead of Saturday’s Premiers Sports Cup quarter-final tie against Hibs.

The American owner jetted in to Glasgow Airport on Thursday for a pre-planned trip, with his visit coinciding with furious demonstrations as supporters prepare to ramp up calls for the removal of head coach Martin and chief executive Patrick Stewart.

The Union Bears ultras group have already confirmed plans to stage a protest outside the main entrance of Ibrox Stadium before kick-off and have urged fellow fed-up fans to join them and make their feelings clear towards those in charge.

And Martin has revealed he was aware of Cavenagh’s visit ‘weeks ago’ before making it clear that he and 49ers Enterprises chief Paraag Marathe maintain contact with him regularly.

Martin confirmed: “I knew he was coming in a couple of weeks ago, so he’s been great. He’ll be watching training today as he does when he comes in. But him and Paraag and all the guys have been amazing in their support for what we do.”

Martin clarifies Nicolas Raskin situation ahead of Hibs tie

The Englishman has revealed that midfielder Nicolas Raskin is BACK in the matchday squad to face Hibs, having missed the last two games against Celtic and Hearts either side of the international break.

It was a bold decision from Martin to omit the player and one that didn’t go down well with supporters as they chanted the Belgian’s name while signing anti-Martin songs.

Martin stated: “Yeah, he’s in the squad, he’s trained really well this week. I think even in that situation, maybe it’s a necessary thing for this group to improve, to understand what is really important.

“I think it will be a really important period for Nico and his growth as a human being and a player and I think it will be good for me in the long term as well to really learn from it. So he’s in a good place, he’s back in the squad, I’m looking froward to having him back in.”

Martin issues passionate defence of CEO Patrick Stewart

The former Southampton and Swansea City boss has offered a stout defence of chief executive Patrick Stewart, who also finds himself in the firing line and at the forefront of fans protests.

Stewart arrived from Manchester United in November 2024 but has failed to convince supporters he is worthy of his senior position. However, Martin insists they both still retain the backing of the club’s hierarchy.

“I have a good relationship with Patrick,” he declared. “Obviously we don’t deal with each other every day because he’s down here and we’re at the training ground. But I said to Patrick, I think this club has been used by some individuals over the last however long to come here and progress their career.

“To have the status of being attached to the football club in the city, enjoy that. And I think there’s been a lot of people come and go that have had a bit of it ad enjoyed that bit of it. And in Patrick, in the ownership, in Kevin (Thelwell), you’ve got people that actually really care about making this club sustainable and successful again.

“And to do it in a way that the club continues to have some success. We know it’s going to take some work to get back to that. And I think when you’re in a role that I’m in, Patrick’s in, of course you’re always going to be, if it’s not going so well, a target of frustration.

“What I would say to people is he genuinely really cares about the people here. He really cares about trying to give the club something to build from. And also he didn’t inherit a place that was really flying and ticking along and the culture’s great, all that stuff. So I think it takes time, again, off the pitch to change things and to, especially with the level of scrutiny that you have.

Martin continued: “So my impression of Patrick, the owners, Kevin, the people in leadership are good people. Honest people that are not here to be attached to the fame and the level of importance or status you have with this job. They’re here to actually come make a big difference and to try to help this club not have the problems it’s had in the past.

“I’m sure it’s frustrating for him as it is for me. But also I think he’s a strong enough character to deal with, otherwise you don’t find yourself at a club like he was at (Manchester United) for a long time. And also a club like this in the first place.

“I think inside the building he has a huge amount of support, as I feel I do as well right now. So I mean we can’t control the rest and he’s a more experiences and wise man than me. That’s a nice way to say he’s much older than me, but I’m sure he’s more than capable of dealing with all of that.

“As I said, he’s been really consistent and I think in a leadership role it’s all you want is consistency. Ultimately we have to win matches and come the end of the season hopefully that noise has died down because we’ve done well.”