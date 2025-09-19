The East London side have a very similar shortlist to Rangers

Rangers may have West Ham to contend with if they are searching for a new manager, as Graham Potter’s job looks under threat for The Hammers.

After Rangers’ worst start to a season in 47 years, Russell Martin is skating on thin ice at the club. A Lawrence Shankland double gave Hearts their first league win in Govan in over a decade and was enough to send fans over the edge, as they turned on their manager inside a toxic Ibrox. Rangers now face Hibs on Saturday in the League Cup, in what is a must win game for Martin if he wants to keep his job.

As Gers fans already debate who they’d like to see as Martin’s replacement, East London side, West Ham may also soon be in the hunt for a new gaffer. The Hammers currently sit in the relegation zone of the English Premier League after a poor start to the season, where they have earned just three points from a possible fifteen. With limited managerial options available at the moment, it appears both Rangers and West Ham have the same individuals on their radar.

Nuno and Dyche on Hammers’ shortlist

After he left Nottingham Forest earlier this month, Nuno Espirito Santo appears to be the most sought after manager in world football. The veteran coach had a formidable record at the City Ground and helped the club qualify for Europe for the first time in 30 years, however he was forced to depart Forest after an ongoing feud with owner, Evangelos Marinakis. The former Tottenham and Wolves coach is the current favourite to replace Graham Potter.

Former Everton manager, Sean Dyche is favourite to take over the reigns at Ibrox. Despite this, West Ham also have a keen eye on the no-nonsense gaffer. Dyche left Goodison Park in January and is now looking for his next challenge.

According to The Guardian, Slaven Bilic is also in the running to take over as West Ham boss, in what would be his second spell at the club. The Croatian helped The Hammers finish in the European places for the first time in a decade when taking over in 2015. Unlike Nuno and Dyche, Rangers aren’t currently looking at Bilic as a potential replacement.

Like Rangers, West Ham have also had a revolving door of managers of late. After winning their first European trophy in 58 years under David Moyes, he then left the club nine months later. They then appointed Julen Lopetegui, to try and play a more attractive style of football, but following a poor run of results he was sacked after just 22 games.

Summer targets dominate potential Martin replacements odds

It feels like deja vu at Ibrox, as all the same names that popped up just four months ago are once again being bandied about. As well as, Dyche, former Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Rohl is also in the running for the Rangers job, should Martin get sacked. The German left The Owls in the summer due a dispute with the owners, who have put the club in a heap of financial trouble.

Davide Ancelotti was also a name heavily linked with the Rangers job in the summer, however the Italian went to Brazilian giants, Botafogo instead. Despite a recent poor run of results, Ancelotti has no immediate plans of leaving South America.

Alternatively, The Gers could opt for someone they’ve had in the past. After leaving for Aston Villa in 2021, Steven Gerrard has been linked with a move back to Ibrox ever since, however there is no signs yet that the former Liverpool midfielder wants to return. Also, it wouldn’t be a Rangers managerial shortlist without Barry Ferguson’s name on it. The former Ibrox captain took interim charge last year following the sacking of Philippe Clement.