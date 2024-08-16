Philippe Clement ponders tactics ahead of the Hampden showdown. | SNS Group

Rangers are heading into cup battle this weekend.

It’s Premier Sports Cup duty for Rangers this weekend as St Johnstone come to Mount Florida - but how will they line-up?

Champions League woes have provided disappointment at the Premiership side, after a 2-0 loss to Dynamo Kyiv. Action remains at Hampden due to ongoing renovation works at Ibrox, with Craig Levein’s Saints the latest challengers in the last 16 of a competition they won in December 2023.

For defender John Souttar, he and his teammates are keen to put the disappointment of Tuesday’s defeat behind them in the cup. He said: “It was a difficult night, but the games come thick and fast and all our focus is on St Johnstone.

“It is important to win no matter what stadium we are it, as players our only focus is on winning football games. It is important as a group we react positively, everyone bounces back and as a group that starts at the weekend.

“There is pressure in every game at Rangers, you know when you play here you have to handle the pressure.”

From the game against Kyiv midweek, we are predicting that there will be seven changes. Liam Kelly will come in for his competitive debut in his second spell at Rangers in place of Jack Butland in goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside that, there’s a change for Ridvan Yilmaz in place of youngster Robbie Fraser after another injury blow for him following a thigh problem. Robin Propper, Tom Lawrence, Ross McCausland, Jefte and and Connor Barron are also taken out the XI as Clement tinkers with what he has at his disposal.

Rangers XI: Kelly; Tavernier, Souttar, Davies, Fraser; Diomande, Sterling, Dowell; Cerny, Dessers, Wright.