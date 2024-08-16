The former striker has had a debate on Rangers | Getty Images

A hypothetical Rangers transfer debate has broken out.

A former Premier League striker says he’d go to most upward Championship clubs over Rangers.

Darren Bent had extensive experience in the Premier League with clubs like Tottenham, Sunderland and Aston Villa. He was also an England international during his time as a pro and now he has answered on whether he’d be open to a move to Rangers if he were playing now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and West Brom were just some of the clubs he said he’d pick over a move to those in blue by now. A debate broke out between him and talkSPORT host Andy Goldstein, as Bent admitted the landscape in Scottish football right now for his money was difficult. The full debate went as follows:

Bent: "Now, you're so used to seeing the Scottish clubs not in (European competitions. The state of Scottish football at the minute, it's tough. Because yes, in their own domestic leagues it's them and Celtic - I understand that. But you need to see a bit more on the international front."

Goldstein: "If you were 25, 26 in your pomp Benty. And Rangers came in for you AND any other club in the Premier League - say Bournemouth..."

Bent: "Yeah, I'd stay in the Premier League.”

Goldstein: “You'd play for Bournemouth over Rangers?"

Bent: "A, because it's probably financially going to be better playing in the Premier League - more eyes on it. But also, it's the Premier League. Biggest league in the world. You'll get no argument from me - Rangers are the bigger club by some distance, by the way, in terms of Bournemouth vs Rangers. But I just look at what the Premier League is and where Rangers are right now. I think any player wants to play in the Premier League. You want to play in the best league in the world - and that's the Premier League."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goldstein: "What about Championship? Who would you rather go, Championship or Scottish Premiership?"

Bent: "I think it depends on what club in the Championship.”

Goldstein: "Leeds?”

Bent: “Na, then I'd go to Leeds.”

Goldstein: “Blackburn?"

Bent: "Probably Blackburn."

Goldstein: "West Brom?”

Bent: "Yes. Any of the big heads in the Championship, I would go there (over Rangers)."