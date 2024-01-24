Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers legend and all-time leading goalscorer Ally McCoist has singled out the English Premier League team that he feels generates the loudest atmosphere - in a surprising statement giving his playing allegiances.

The former Gers boss, who now works as a pundit for TalkSport, was involved in a heated debate which saw him name Newcastle United’s St James Park as the stadium with the best atmosphere in England.

McCoist, who even briefly played for arch-rivals Sunderland between 1981 and 1983, sparked the debate. He said: “I want somebody to tell me in England where does (have a good atmosphere ) outside of Newcastle.

“Where is there a rocking atmosphere? I tell you what, some of the games I’ve been to are quiet man, honestly.”

McCoist is often seen commentating on English Premier League matches, along with FA Cup ties and Carabao Cup fixtures.

He went on to reflect on one of best atmospheres he had witnessed whilst co-commentating on a game in recent years and picked out Newcastle’s semi-final victory over Southampton in January last season.

On the night the Magpies recorded a famous 2-1 victory with academy graduate Sean Longstaff scoring both of the goals. The victory allowed Newcastle to progress to a first cup final in 23 years - marking their first appearance at the newly renovated Wembley Stadium in a cup game since it was reopened in 2007.

"The atmosphere was brilliant,” McCoist said last January. “They had a DJ. I'm getting him for my next birthday party. He was different class. He'd fill the village hall in Bridge of Weir, DJ Schak, for my birthday.