Rangers interest could be about to be formalised in a star currently contracted to Liverpool.

Rangers are poised to firm up their interest in a Liverpool star, according to fresh reporting.

Russell Martin’s side have returned to pre season ahead of the 25/26 campaign. 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh’s takeover has been ushered in and now attentions are turning to what could be done on the transfer front, with a new report suggesting interest in a Liverpool talent.

Owen Beck impressed on loan at Dundee in the Premiership and was most recently spending time at Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship. Now DaveOCKOP claim Rangers want him in the door permanently amid initial conversations at Liverpool over an extended deal.

Rangers interest in Liverpool player addressed

Jefte and Ridvan Yilmaz are amongst the left back options at Rangers currently alongside youngster Robbie Fraser. The report claims: “DaveOCKOP can now exclusively reveal that Scottish Premiership giants Glasgow Rangers are prepared to make an offer to sign the talented Welsh left back . He has since returned to Liverpool, but could be on the move, with Rangers keen on signing him.

“Liverpool have held preliminary talks with Owen Beck over a proposed new deal. It was believed that Beck would leave on loan and that may still happen. But the Scottish giants are interested in a permanent move for the defender. Rangers have now made their interest formal with a bid for the 22-year-old. Owen Beck will either sign a new deal and leave on loan or he will move permanently this summer.”

He was a player liked by Jurgen Klopp, who handed him a senior Liverpool chance when recalling him from time at Dens Park amid Reds injury issues. He said to the BBC last year: “So, we always saw and were pretty positive about Owen but then he had two really difficult loan spells, which was a surprise that it didn’t work out because of what we thought about Owen, but that’s how it is, especially with young boys when you send them away from home and stuff like this.

What Jurgen Klopp said about Rangers transfer target

“Plenty of things can happen there and it always needs to fit really well – it must be the right manager, must be the right team, if you have another left-back there and he has experience… there are so many things [that] can make a loan spell not really happening.

“That was probably for him the case and now in Dundee it was fine and he made big steps, and now the situation here is clear: we lose two of our left-backs so we think it makes sense if a boy we like is available for us, we bring him back. That’s all.”