Rangers are said to be locked in transfer discussions over a star they see as a prime target this summer.

Conor Coady has built a strong CV south of the border, capped by England after spells with Wolves, Everton and now Leicester City. It’s been claimed that Rangers are interested in the defender, with new Ibrox sporting director Kevin Thelwell having worked with the experienced centre back at Wolves and then bringing him to Everton.

Claims in the Daily Record now suggest that talks are going through the gears. With Champions League qualifiers and the start of the Premiership season on the horizon later this summer, head coach Russell Martin and co want a deal done sooner rather than later.

Conor Coady to Rangers latest

Reporting states: “Rangers have ramped things up in their bid to land top target Conor Coady. The Light Blues are locked in advanced talks with Leicester City over a move for the former England international. The Ibrox side are pushing to get a deal done quickly, with Russell Martin’s squad now back for pre-season.

“Coady still has a year left on his deal with the Foxes but is very much open to a move to Rangers. The 32-year-old would also be offered the security of a longer term deal if he was to make the switch to Ibrox.”

Thelwell said of Coady when signing him for Everton from Wolves: “Conor is a top-quality player who I have had the pleasure of knowing for many years. I have no doubt he will be an excellent addition to Everton and our squad. Myself and Frank Lampard continue to work closely with our Chairman, who has unrivalled experience in player negotiations and we are confident that, together, we will secure the further quality we’ve targeted between now and the end of the month.”

What type of player is Conor Coady?

The defender is currently on punditry duties with DAZN during the Club World Cup, taking a look at Real Madrid's clash with Mexican giants CF Pachuca with Juan Pablo Angel and Luis Garcia. He provided a tactical analysis that Rangers fans could expect from him if a deal is done.

Coady said with regards to Trent Alexander Arnold and whether or not he liked his full backs on the under lap or over lap: "I think someone like him can do both. I think it is going to be really interesting, he likes to come inside Trent. I think developing the relationship with Arda Güler will be so important for Real Madrid this season. It's really, really good for Real Madrid that they have got him going forward this season."

Rangers currently have John Souttar and youngster Clinton Nsiala amongst centre half options. Robin Propper’s future is in doubt amid talk of FC Twente and the same can be said for Ben Davies after time on loan at Birmingham City. Leon King meanwhile spent part of last term at Queen’s Park.