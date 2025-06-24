The former Arsenal coach could be moving to Glasgow to link up with the new Rangers head coach.

There is a lot of work to be done for new Rangers head coach Russell Martin this summer as he looks to put his stamp on the first team at Ibrox ahead of the 2025/26 season.

There have been plenty transfer links surrounding the club already, especially after the takeover by the 49ers group was completed, but it’s not just players that Martin is looking at adding to his ranks. It also looks like building a strong backroom team will be part of the former Southampton gaffer’s plans this summer.

Ex interim boss Barry Ferguson brought an entire staff of Rangers legends and icons to support him at the club during his tenure at the end of last season and the new gaffer has already brought his assistant at Swansea City and Southampton, Matt Gill, to Ibrox with him. The next addition looks to be a goalkeeping coach and that could come in the form of a highly regarded former Arsenal man.

Rangers set to add Sheffield Wednesday coach to Russel Martin’s backroom team

According to a report from our sister title, The Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday coach Sal Bibbo is a figure Rangers are keen on. The former Arsenal goalkeeping coach is out of contract at Hillsborough and his signing could be a real coup for Martin early in his Ibrox tenure.

It is reported that Bibbo would join the club and replace Rangers legend Allan McGregor, who worked as goalkeeping coach as part of Barry Ferguson’s interim coaching team after the sacking of Philippe Clement last season. The Star claim to understand that Wednesday are yet to deal with the contract situations of several of their first team coaches and that has seemingly opened the door for Martin to attempt to swoop in and land Bibbo without having to pay compensation.

Trouble at Hillsborough could open door for Rangers swoop

Per the Star’s report, “Bibbo is a highly-rated goalkeeping coach formerly of Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion. A popular figure at Middlewood Road, the 50-year-old joined Wednesday in November 2023 in the weeks after Röhl’s appointment as Owls boss and formed a vital part of that coaching team.

“He earned high praise from the likes of James Beadle and Pierce Charles throughout his time with the club and in previous years has been lauded by the likes of Argentina stopper Emi Martinez, who he worked with at both Arsenal and Reading.

“Wednesday players are scheduled to return to training later this week but a delay in the completion of vast improvements to their Middlewood Road training base are not yet complete. Financial concerns roll on, with some first team players still not yet paid their May wages. Both club and owner Dejphon Chansiri are the subject of EFL charges - which they have appealed - with the club also the subject of both a registration embargo and a three-window transfer ban.”