Norwich City are attempting to hijack Jose Cordoba's summer transfer to Rangers

It has been claimed the centre half would prefer a move to the English Championship this summer

Jose Cordoba’s summer move to Rangers could be set to take a dramatic late twist with reports in his homeland suggesting an English Championship club will attempt to hijack the transfer.

The Panama international, who plays his club football in Bulgaria with Levski Sofia, is believed to have agreed a £3.2million deal on ‘preliminary’ terms with the Ibrox side after it emerged he was invited over to Glasgow by the club as a guest of honour to watch their 4-1 Scottish Premiership win on a recent visit earlier this month. Manager Philippe Clement is keen to bolster his central defensive options this summer, with Leon Balogun out of contract, Connor Goldson linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and fringe man Ben Davies’ future also up in the air. And 22-year-old Cordoba is viewed as an ideal fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, fresh reports out of Bulgaria suggest the player would prefer a move to the English second tier over Rangers, with Norwich City also said to be interested in signing him. According to local outlet Gong.bg, Cordoba ‘wants’ to play his football for the Canaries, who are currently without a manager following David Wagner’s departure, next season.

The reports claims Norwich have tabled a ‘similar’ offer to Levski for the promising centre half for the Bulgarians to consider - with the final decision likely to come down to Cordoba, who still has a year left on his current contract. Cordoba is almost certain to be sold by Levski this summer but his next destination remains unclear at this stage. It is thought Clement has prioritised the centre-back position, with the Belgian rumoured to be preparing for life without mainstay Goldson who could be reunited with former Gers boss Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq in the Middle East.