A warning has been had over an incident with Rangers fans.

A Rangers pub in Glasgow have been warned by licencing chiefs after fans gathered there before clashing with Tottenham Hotspur supporters.

The Union Bears ultras group left the 3 Cheers bar “in hoods and balaclavas” ahead of “large scale disorder”, the city’s licening board has heard. It was an incident that formed part of a series between May 2019 and May 204, which has resulted in Police Scotland asking for a review of the Paisley Road Toll venue’s premises licence.

An inspector, according to Glasgow Live, has said there was “an ongoing and flagrant disregard for the conditions”. The force’s concerns were based on outdoor drinking and a failure to use Security Industry Authority (SIA) qualified door stewards when football matches were being played at the home of Rangers, Ibrox Stadium.

3 Cheers, originally named as NN10, was opened by Rangers hero Nacho Novo and his business partner John Campbell in 2017. The ex-Ibrox star quit the bar in 2020 and it has since been rebranded.

Licensing lawyer Archie MacIver, who is the man representing landlord and licence holder Rosemount Taverns and the current leaseholder and manager Darren Tait, has said there had been “very few” incidents since Mr Tait took over in 2023.

Rangers are back in action this weekend when Dundee come to Ibrox on Premier Sports Cup quarter-final business. It is the first time Philippe Clement’s side will have played on their own patch after delayed renovation works at Ibrox forced them into Hampden for their opening home games across all competitions so far this term.