Michael Stewart has voiced concerns over Rangers manager Philippe Clement amid the ongoing disruption at the club - but reckons things must be sorted at board level before serious talks are held over his position.

Ex-Ibrox supremo Dave King has spoken publicly to express a strong interest in returning to the hot seat as part of a two-year plan - even detailing his visions for the Light Blues on talkSPORT yesterday. However, it’s believed that club directors are likely to reject the South African’s proposal.

Rangers currently sit five points behind leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table after just five games played, having narrowly edged past Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday. Amid all the off-field turmoil, large sections of the Gers’ support have questioned Clement’s leadership despite undergoing a huge squad overhaul during the summer.

And while Stewart has acknowledged the Belgian’s critics, he believes Rangers need to get their house in order before discussions are held over Clement’s head coach position. He told The Scottish Football Social Club: “They started the game brightly (against Dundee United) but I think over the course of the full 90 minutes there isn’t anybody who comes out of it thinking it’s a stellar performance - but it’s a win.

“It gives them something to build from. But, in reality, what do Rangers do here? I fear for the manager. There is a real pressure that is building and the pressure from the supporters is, of course, huge. Does the pressure become too much and the board capitulate and get rid of another manager, and start all over again?

“Or is there going to be an acceptance and an understanding that they have got to give somebody a bit of time. They gave Steven Gerrard time and eventually he was able to win the title. This is a difficult position for Rangers. Turnover is massively lower than Celtic when you add in the Champions League money as well, how do you bridge that gap?

“You are having to turn over a squad, turn over a board, trying to find executives - I just don’t think the wise thing to do would be to try and find a new manager as well. I know there are some serious questions being asked of him, but his hands are tied to a great extent at the moment.”