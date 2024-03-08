Rangers will welcome Benfica to Ibrox next week for the second leg.

Rangers are taking a level game back to Ibrox after a 2-2 draw with Benfica in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.

Tom Lawrence headed Philippe Clement's side into an early lead against a side who have never lost a home game in this competition. Angel Di Maria levelled from the penalty spot before Dujon Sterling restored a Rangers lead.

A Connor Goldson again put Benfica level but whistles met The Eagles players who could not respond to bitter defeats against Porto and Sporting with victory. Rangers meanwhile showed a good response to defeat against Motherwell.

It's a game that has the Portuguese media talking ahead of the return leg next Thursday. Starting with A Bola's scathing verdict on the refereeing performance from Tobias Stieler and VAR official Marco Fritz, here's a selection of the best reaction.

A Bola

"Stieler belongs to the elite group. This season he has already managed seven international games, three in the group stage of the millionaire league. Yesterday he committed some technical and disciplinary lapses, being helped in one of them by the timely intervention of his VAR.

"Nice goal by Tom Lawrence. At the beginning of the play, Diomande controlled the ball with his chest (and not with his right arm). The refereeing team did well. Sterling used his left arm to carry Neres' back and, at the same time, hit him with his left leg on his right. The Englishman never touched the ball, only the opponent who was carrying it. The sum of contacts justified the penalty kick.

"Sterling stretched his leg to try for the ball, but slipped, as a result of a more untimely approach to the play. At that moment he hit Otamendi hard. The referee understood that the approach to the play was negligent. It just seemed reckless to us. Souttar headed the ball, but it was only intercepted by his left arm because his approach to the play was careless, risky and avoidable. In that circumstance, the infraction was clear and well identified by the video referee. Correctly signalled penalty kick.

"Rafa was out of the game, who was well punished (otherwise a penalty kick would have been awarded for an obvious knockdown of goalkeeper Butland into the opponent's legs). Bad management at the end of 1P: Florentino was careless on Tom Lawrence and should have been warned; Sterling negligently stepped on João Neves' leg and should also have been booked.

"With the game long interrupted, Di Maria continued the play until he placed the ball in the back of Butland's goal. The red forward only didn't see the (second) yellow card because his action only benefited the opponent. The risk? Unnecessary. Rating: 3."

Record

"Benfica draws with Rangers (2-2) in Luz and everything remains open for the 2nd leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League! The Eagles had to always chase the loss, after being at a disadvantage twice. In both they reached a draw but were unable to capitalize on their dominance (much more evident in the 2nd half) to complete the turnaround. On the Rangers side, note the Portuguese striker Fábio Silva, who was involved in the Scottish goals – he assisted for the 1-2 at 45'+5 – and gave the Eagles' defense a lot of work. The teams will meet again next Thursday (14th, at 5:45 pm) at Ibrox, in Glasgow, to decide who advances to the 'quarters'."

CM Jornal

"Redemption at 'half gas': Benfica draws in the Europa League and now has three consecutive games without winning. 'Eagles' were losing twice, but a penalty and an own goal helped keep the tie alive. This Thursday, Benfica drew 2-2 at home with Scottish Rangers, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League. The 'eagles' have now played three consecutive games without winning."

Diario De Noticias

"It wasn't yet today that Benfica returned to triumphs. The draw with Rangers (2-2) was the third game in a row without a win, after defeats against Sporting and FC Porto. The objective of the trip to Glasgow, next Thursday, was not compromised and could still end well for the Reds, as whoever wins the second leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League will advance in the competition.

"Benfica started with a good attitude and possession of the ball, but this was not enough to avoid a troubled start. The set pieces then gave Di María a leading role: first a free-kick, then a corner that resulted in a penalty in the 45th minute. The Argentine took advantage and, very calmly, scored the equalizer.

"However, Schmidt's team's offensive disarray continued and Rangers would once again take the lead before the break. After some confusion in the area, the ball fell to Tavernier, who found Fábio Silva, a Portuguese forward who went to the baseline to cross and leave the entire Benfica defense at a standstill, finding Sterling, coming from behind, to give the Scots a new advantage. It was necessary to wait for the VAR to resolve doubts about the midfielder's position, but the move was validated and Benfica went to rest at a disadvantage.

"The Portuguese champions return from the locker room unchanged, but with a different speed. With the exchange of Arthur Cabral for Marcos Leonardo, the Reds assumed an even more dominating attitude and began to condition Rangers' ball outings, who never gave up on returning home with a victory in European competitions. In this sense, the draw fits with what both teams did during the 90 minutes. The second half of the tie will be played next Thursday in Scotland and is worth a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League."

Novo

"Benfica did not go beyond a draw against Scottish Glasgow Rangers in the 1st leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League. The Reds were coming off two defeats against their most direct rivals, Sporting and FC Porto, and, therefore, there was some anxiety in the team. The Scots scored in the 7th minute with a beautiful header from Lawrence, but that was the British's first attack, as David Neres had already provided Butland with a great save.

"The national champion applied a lot of pressure, but always in a somewhat anarchic way, seeming to have little respect for something prepared in advance. Even so, the tie came in stoppage time due to an arm from Souttar, indicated by VAR. Di María took the maximum punishment and equalized but in the next play Rangers took the lead again with Sterling taking advantage of a great pass from Portuguese Fábio Silva.