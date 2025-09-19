A look at how the 7 big-name Ibrox out-on-loan stars are getting on at their current clubs

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Russell Martin made fourteen new signings in the summer, the Rangers boss has had to offload some players to balance his squad.

In their new manager era, Rangers currently sit 10th in the SPFL Premiership table after their worst start to a season in 47 years. After four underwhelming draws, Martin suffered his first league defeat last weekend to Hearts at home, as The Jambos ran riot at Ibrox in a humiliating 2-0 loss. Rangers now prepare to face Hibernian in the League Cup on Saturday. Rangers made five loan signings in the summer as Mikey Moore, Nasser Djiga, Max Aarons, Derek Cornelius and Jayden Meghoma all joined on short term deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps the most notable was 18-year old Moore from Tottenham, however he has struggled with form so far in a Rangers jersey. Djiga was just signed by Wolves for £10m but was offloaded straight to Ibrox. The defender came with high expectations and a had solid start, however his form has dropped significantly since his sending off against Dundee. While Rangers’ loan additions haven’t exactly hit the ground running, here’s a look at how the players that are out on loan are getting on from around the world:

Ross McCausland (Aris Limassol)

The Northern Irish winger joined former Gers, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun and Wes Fotheringham in Cyprus and has started strongly. He has started four out of five matches for Aris and bagged his first goal last weekend against Olympiakos Nicosia.

Ben Davies (Oxford United)

The Englishman has had a run in the team. Davies played 27 games for Rangers in the 2022-23 season and was loaned out to Birmingham City last year, where he helped them win the EFL League One title. The veteran defender made his Oxford United debut on Saturday in their 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

Oscar Cortes (Sporting Gijon)

Rangers signed the Colombian from Lens in the summer for a fee of around £4.5m, however after being benched by Martin in the opening fixtures, it was clear he wasn’t part of the Rangers boss’ immediate plans. Cortes made his debut for the Spanish second division side off the bench on Saturday, as he tries to get more minutes under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jose Cifuentes (Toronto FC)

Another South American not part of Martin’s plans, Cifuentes was sent to the MLS to get more game time. Like Rangers, Toronto have made a habit of drawing games recently. The Canadian giants have drawn their last five games as the regular season draws to a close. Cifuentes made his first start against New England Revolution at the weekend.

Leon King (Ayr United)

He was once the enemy across the city, but former Celtic captain Scott Brown signed the 21-year old earlier this month and thinks the defender has great potential. The Ayr boss said: “Leon’s a good player who enjoys the challenge of defending. He’s also a humble lad who’s relishing the chance of stepping down a level and playing games.” King is yet to feature for The Honest Men, who sit seventh in the Championship table.

Mason Munn (Dunfermline Athletic)

The Pars currently sit fifth in the Scottish Championship after a solid start. The young Rangers stopper has played every minute for them so far, keeping three clean sheets in five appearances for Neil Lennon’s side.

Paul Nsio (Raith Rovers)

Staying in Fife, Nsio moved to Kirkcaldy last week for the rest of the season. He was an unused substitute in their 2-0 defeat to St Johnstone but is set to make his first appearance against Airdrieonians on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers have also taken advantage of the SPFL’s new co-op loan scheme. The loan cooperation system allows young players aged between 16 and 21 to move freely between a parent club and a lower-league partner club, rather than being restricted by traditional loan rules. The Gers currently have Josh Gentles, Calum Adamson, Chris Eadie, Connor Campbell and Lewis Stewart out on co-op agreement loans with various lower league clubs.