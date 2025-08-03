The Tottenham star and Arsenal ace have sent a message on one Rangers deal

James Maddison and an Arsenal star have lead the congratulations messages after Rangers agreed a transfer deal with Tottenham.

Head coach Russell Martin has been embarking on a recruitment drive in his first summer at Ibrox. One area he is keen to strengthen is on the flanks and after Djedi Gassama’s arrival, Mikey Moore has arrived on a season long loan deal from Tottenham.

The teenage wideman is one of Spurs’ brightest talents and will have sustained demand to win every week plus European football placed on him at Ibrox. It has sparked a range of reactions and Moore has taken to social media to hail his move, with Tottenham star Maddison full of support for the deal. Arsenal ace Ethan Nwaneri has also provided his approval.

He said “Good luck brother!” while Nwaneri left rivalries in North London aside, posting a love heart beneath Moore’s post. Jermain Defoe played for both Rangers and Tottenham with the deal leaving him giddy, saying “Emotional seeing this, so happy for u bro. WATP.” There’s even been celebrity involvement through Jonathan Benjamin Gill, also known professionally as JB Gill and part of boyband JL, who said “Big! Go on lad. Have a great season.”

Moore told Rangers TV: “As soon as I heard Rangers were interested and wanted me to come, it was a massive opportunity for me. I’m excited to be here and hopefully I can show the fans and everyone what I can do. I’ve always loved Rangers as a club. My family have always loved them. I think with the new boss and the way that we play, it’s a great place to be at the minute.

“It was a pretty easy decision for me to come here. There is massive history at the club. I wanted to come to a place where you need to win every week. At this club you need to go out and beat the team that you’re up against every single week. That’s what is expected of you. I want to play under that sort of pressure.

“As soon as Rangers came in I spoke to Jermain Defoe who had a spell up here and he absolutely loved it. It was a massive thing speaking to him because he’s had experience up here and I’m close to him because he’s a great guy. He only said good things about the club and the people here. He’s a massive role model for me. What he done in his career was special. I’ve been learning off him every day since I was 16.

"It was a great experience for me and I’m lucky enough to still speak to him and learn off him all the time. He couldn’t speak much better of the club and I’m excited to go and do something myself here. As soon as I called him he told me that if I have an opportunity to go to Rangers then I should take it. When I first heard [the interest], I thought the exact same thing.

“As an attacker I feel that I can bring goals and assists. The main reason that I play football is because I want to excite people in the stadium. There is no better thing as a fan watching a player and he’s going out and getting at people; being fearless in the way that he plays. I think that sums me up as a player. I want to go and excite all the fans watching and give people something to get excited about. As an attacker you want to have as many opportunities to go at your man and have chances to get assists and goals. The way that we play football is set up nicely for me to fit in.”