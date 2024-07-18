Rangers receive 'formal' approach for ace amid Fabrizio Romano update

James Tavernier | Getty Images

The player is under contract at Rangers until 2026

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have received a ‘formal’ offer from Trabzonspor for James Tavernier, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano on X.

Philippe Clement’s side have a big decision to make regarding the player’s future at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tavernier, who is 32-years-old, has been on the books at Rangers since joining his current side in 2015.

He has since been a great servant to the Glasgow giants and has made 460 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 125 goals, 24 of which came last season.

Prior to his move to Scotland, he rose up through the ranks at Newcastle United and went on to play 10 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Gateshead, Carlisle United, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Shrewsbury Town and Rotherham United.

He then left the North East permanently for a year-long stint at Wigan Athletic before his transfer to Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clement has recently suggested that every player has a price in his squad. He said: “There is a lot of speculation in Glasgow - Fake news. But it is part of being in Glasgow.

“You cannot react to every fake news because then you’ll only be busy with that. All the speculation around them is the same speculation that you can have around every player. It is the same for us.

“If there is somebody coming with the right amount of money we will see, we will discuss. But you always need to see and then you need to replace somebody and you need enough money to replace them to make it better, otherwise it is also of no use.

“It is finding a balance in that way. I think there is only one player that is irreplaceable at the moment that I don’t think a team will pay the money that he is worth, for sure, and that is Jack Butland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everybody knows what I think about that. Everybody who is here is part of my plans. It is like that.

“Otherwise they would not be here. That is the thing with fans, I think it changed with having the PlayStation or Football Manager and you can say ‘this player I don’t like he needs to be out’. It doesn’t work that way. These guys have contracts.

“I don’t speak now about Connor (Goldson) and Tav, it is just in general, all over the world it doesn’t work that way. You always need to be with two parties. Every player falls into that category. Only Jack [does not].

“If somebody comes with £30million or £40million you can replace him for that money. Every player falls into that category. We need money to replace him. If it is a good amount you can replace him and do something else. We will see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “What I see is that they brought a lot to the club the last couple of years. That they did really good games with me.

“They also did games where it was less, like all the team. For me they maybe played too much last season or the last couple of years because if you play 60 games nobody is every time at his top shape.

“They have done all of that for the club, they worked really hard for that. They are not going to play 60 games the season to come now.”

Trabzonspor have signed Borna Barisic and John Lundstram following their exits this summer from Rangers already as they now eye Tavernier. They have also landed Ozan Tufan from Hull City.