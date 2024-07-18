Rangers 'interested' in free agent striker along with West Brom, QPR and Preston

Tyrese Campbell | Getty Images

Rangers are in the market for more signings this summer ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season

Rangers are ‘interested’ in a move for attacker Tyrese Campbell following his exit from Stoke City, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Gers are being linked with a swoop for the free agent along with Sheffield United, West Brom, QPR, Preston North End and Cardiff City in the EFL.

Rangers could see the Cheshire-born man as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department ahead of next season.

Stoke decided to cut ties with him following the end of the last campaign and his contract with the Potters officially expired in late June. He has since been weighing up his options.

Campbell started his career at Manchester City before switching to the Bet365 Stadium as a teenager in 2016.

He then rose up through the academy of the Staffordshire outfit and was a regular at various different youth levels.

The ex-England youth international had a loan spell away from Stoke at Shrewsbury Town in 2018 to get some experience under his belt and scored five goals in 15 games.

By the time he returned to his parent club, they were in the Championship after they were relegated from the Premier League.

The Potters have been in the Football League ever since and he has played 164 games in all competitions, finding the net on 36 occasions.

Stoke made the decision not to extend his stay this summer. Their club legend Mike Pejic believes it was the right choiceand has written in StokeOnTrentLive:

“We want someone who can offer more in that number 9 role.

“If Campbell wants to fulfil his potential, I want to see him develop more awareness and make more runs in behind. He has to commit to improving that if he wants to become a better player. He has to develop an understanding of his early positioning and how to make that vital movement to get around back lines and down the side of centre-backs, spinning off for diagonal passes. These are things to work on as a lone striker or in a pair.

“The key to the wide players and the attacking midfielder being able to work space over 46 games in a season is having a front player who can continually break that back line, a Jamie Vardy-type player who always thinks about dashing free of the centre-halves. It’s a must.

“You want someone who has the desire and ability to accelerate into space – and someone who the rest of the team will know will do that. The pass and the run have to come together else you end up going sideways and missing the chance.

“When you get quick and clever play with one and two touches around the area you still need the main striker to join in, to be able to pin a defender and spin – but his main asset has to be to get behind a defence with his runs. It’s a two-part mission for that front player. It stretches teams lengthways and you can do damage with one neat pass rather than needing to make 7,000.”

Rangers would be able to provide Campbell with a change of scene which may do him good. However, they will need to see off competition from elsewhere.