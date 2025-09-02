The Everton striker was Rangers’ big splash on the final day of the transfer window.

Youssef Chermiti has revealed the Everton connection that proved key to sealing a Rangers switch - as well as two players who helped give him an idea of what to expect.

The stirker has left Merseyside on a permanent basis to join the Ibrox side in a deal worth £8m, rising to £10m with add-ons. Sporting director Kevin Thelwell held that job title at Everton when Chermiti was originally signed from Sporting Lisbon and he has spent big to be reunited with the forward who failed to find the net at his former side.

It’s the Thelwell connection that has proved key to brokering the deal, as is his links to a pair of Ibrox flops, Rafael Fernandes and Fabio Silva. The former spent time on loan last season from Lille but failed to impress, as did the now Borussia Dortmund striker during a loan from Wolves in 2024. Both of them provide Chermiti with an idea of what Rangers are like.

He told Rangers TV: “I am really happy to be here. As soon as Kevin [Thelwell] and the manager spoke with me, I did have other choices but I just wanted to join Rangers and I am here now. Kevin and I have had a good relationship since Everton and he text me during pre-season and I spoke with my agents and my family and we got this done.

"For me the most important thing is the interest from the club and the interest of the manager to be on the team. Of course I want to play so for me the most important thing was coming here to play. I know the football style here in Scotland, so that is a really good start. I have some friends who have played here as well. I know Fabio [Silva] and Rafa [Fernandes] so I think everyone in the world knows about Rangers.

“I know Rangers is a big club, everyone knows about them and the project Kevin and the manager showed me I think was the best option for me. I can bring sharpness and I can bring quick feet. Goals, assists and I just want to help everyone. I can help and I can bring good things for the team. Good things for the club, the most important thing for me is to make all the Rangers fan happy.

“I moved when I was young so I came to England when I was 18 by myself. It was a bit tough at the beginning but then the development just kept going and I think the Premier League is one of the toughest leagues in the world.

“It is tough but when you get into the league it is good. I can't wait to meet everyone, the manager and in person as well.

“Teammates, everyone in the club, staff, kitman and everyone. I just want to meet everyone and get involved in this environment. Ibrox? What I have heard in the past they have said the atmosphere is massive. I can't wait to play there.”