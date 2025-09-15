Rangers are embroiled in a heated rivalry with Celtic and share owners with Leeds United.

A three-club debate has broken out over who’s the bigger side out of Rangers, Celtic and Leeds United - with the verdict unclear.

Both sides of the Old Firm divide have long been compared to teams south of the border, and the age-old debate of how well they’d do at England’s top table is never far away. Both Rangers and Celtic hold worldwide fanbases and games at Ibrox and Parkhead are usually sell-outs.

An added wrinkle was thrown in over the summer when 49ers Enterprises took charge at Ibrox, alongside Andrew Cavenagh, also in possession of Premier League side Leeds United. Amid a difficult start for head coach Russell Martin, one disgruntled fan phoned into Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton’s BBC 606 show to discuss whether the 49ers know what they’re up to at Rangers. That came with a loaded Leeds United claim on how both sides of Glasgow’s stack up with another of the American consortium’s clubs.

How do Rangers and Celtic compare to Leeds United?

The caller kicked off the conversation: “The 49ers, I don't know if the 49ers have took this club on and thought hang on, it's a cheap option. We bought a Scottish club from Glasgow. We bought them for £75 million, we have invested £25 million or so and they’ve went, oh, this is easy.

“I don't know if they took this job on and actually went, we actually don't know what we’re doing. No offense to Leeds United, Chris, but you know yourself. Leeds United, to Rangers or Celtic, it's a different level, mate.”

Savage started with “Thank you. Leeds, Rangers and Celtic, a different level to Leeds, United, Chris?” Sutton said: “Well, I think when you... I mean, do not underestimate the size of Rangers and Celtic. You know that, you know that.” Savage retorted with “are they a different level to Leeds, United?” and Sutton added: “Well, let's not go down the financial (route).”

How did Rangers and Celtic fare this weekend?

The pundit fired back with the same question for the Celtic hero, who replied: “Well, I don't know whether you've recognised that Leeds play in the English Premier League and Rangers and Celtic play in Scotland. Well, I mean, they play in a different country.” Savage ended the back and forth with “So you're not going to answer the question once again.”

It was an awful weekend for Rangers, as Hearts won at Ibrox for the first time in a decade. Lawrence Shankland scored either side of half time to move the Jambos nine points clear of Martin’s men, who have won three games out of 12 so far under his tenure. Celtic are also nine ahead after beating Kilmarnock 2-1.

Amid fan protests, Brendan Rodgers’ side relied on a second half stoppage time penalty from Kelechi Iheanacho to win three points. Daizen Maeda had netted earlier in the half before David Watson’s header looked to have sealed a point prior to the debuting striker slotting home from 12 yards.