The Ibrox club are in Tayside for their latest Premiership clash - but plans for a major display have been refused

Dundee United have refused to allow Rangers fans a full stand tifo at Tannadice this afternoon.

Philippe Clement’s side have travelled to Tayside for their latest Premiership clash against last season’s Championship winners and Light Blues supporters were planning on a large-scale display in the away end in response to their Old Firm defeat to Celtic before the international break.

That request was submitted to the Tangerines, but it has been revealed that attempt has been knocked back with the tifo and "other supporter materials intended to enhance the atmosphere" not permitted.

Rangers Supporter Liaison Officer (SLO) Greg Marshall has released a statement expressing disappointment at United’s decision, stating that Rangers remains committed to working with rival clubs around the country to improve atmospheres at matches.

He said: “We are disappointed that our request for a full stand tifo and other supporter materials intended to enhance the atmosphere at this match, was refused. We remain committed to working with clubs throughout Scotland, to enhance fan experience for the benefit of the Scottish game.”

Further advice was given to supporters which read: “Flags should not exceed 2m x 1m in size. Please note there is limited space for flags and banners to be displayed and supporters are advised that they may not be permitted for entry when the spaces are full. There are no storage facilities for flags that are refused entry.”