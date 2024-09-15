Rangers defender James Tavernier and former Dundee United midfielder Azim Behich | SNS Group

Rangers’ confirmed starting XI for Scottish Premiership clash against the Terrors at Tannadice Park

Philippe Clement has named his Rangers starting XI and substitutes to face Dundee United as third meets fourth in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership encounter at Tannadice Park.

The Ibrox club are aiming to bounce back to winning ways after a heavy 3-0 defeat to arch rivals Celtic before the international break, while the hosts are unbeaten in their four opening league games since earning promotion back to the top-flight after winning last season’s Championship title.

It has been a topsy-turvy start to the campaign for the Light Blues and their inconsistent form came back to haunt them in their most recent outing at Parkhead a fortnight ago. And with expectations high amid serious fan unrest, Clement will know a victory on their travels is a necessity this afternoon.

Jack Butland retain his spot between the sticks. He is protected by a backline comprising of skipper James Tavernier, John Souttar, Robin Propper and Jefte. The middle of the park will be occupied by Connor Barron and Mohamed Diomande, with Kieran Dowell handed a rare start and fit-again Oscar Cortes makes his injury comeback after a five-week absence. Tom Lawrence takes up the No.10 position, supporting lone striker Cyriel Dessers.

What has midfielder, Nicolas Raskin said?

“Did the international break come at a good time for the team? I think so. We didn’t have a good game in our last match, so it was a good moment to re-focus the team and look back at the game. We had to talk about things in the last match and we had some good discussions.

“I think now we have to look forward and in the same direction to push ourselves to the best. We’ve been working hard for two weeks, so now it’s up to us to start good against Dundee United and make the best of it game-by-game. It’s up to us to create connections much more and to fight for each other, especially in the big games.

“If someone makes a mistake then it can and will happen, and we need to try and recover the ball for him. I think we need to look forward now and try to do our best every week.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership fixture at Tannadice...

Dundee United starting XI:

Jack Walton; Kevin Holt, Ross Graham, Kristijan Trapanovski, David Babunski (C), Will Ferry, Craig Sibbald, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Luca Stephenson, Jort Van Der Sande, Declan Gallagher

SUBS: Dave Richards (GK), Vicko Sevelj, Louis Moult, Richard Odada, Glenn Middleton, Sam Dalby, Ross Docherty, Miller Thomson, Meshack Ubochioma.

Rangers starting XI:

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), John Souttar, Robin Propper, Jefte; Connor Barron, Mohamed Diomande; Kieran Dowell, Tom Lawrence, Oscar Cortes; Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Nedim Bajrami, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Dujon Sterling, Leon Balogun, Hamza Igamane, Nicolas Raskin, Ross McCausland, Robbie Fraser.