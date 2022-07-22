The Castore design features predominantly red and white colours with 2 colour ribbed collar and cuffs.

Rangers have officially unveiled their ‘retro-inspired’ new away kit for the 2022/23 season and fans have expressed mixed views.

The Castore design was released this morning and the strip features a diagonal print with red and white the predominant colours with a thin blue trim on the collar and sleeves - similar to the top worn during the 2006/07 campaign.

The club crest is embroidered in blue with the slogan ‘Better Never Stops’ featuring inside on the bottom of the jersey.

Kit manufactures Castore have supplied the club’s sportswear since the summer of 2020, with their current deal set to continue until 2025 at the latest.

They have previously received criticism over pricing and the controversial Sportemon Go logo, which was printed on the back of the orange third kit and new home strip, despite the NFT company going bust.

Rangers fans can purchase the new kit from 9am today on the club’s megastore, which is organised by Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct.

The launch comes after retail company appeared to once again leak the new away strip for the upcoming season on kikbacksports, a sub-division outlet.

32RED remain as the main sponsor, with the top, made from lightweight polyester, priced at £65 for adults and £50 for Juniors.

The overriding feeling among supporters is positive, despite several fans being left underwhelmed having already seen a sneak preview earlier this summer.

One fan commented: “We’ve all seen it. Sports Direct leaked it. Sort it out, eh? Still dealing with that company.”

A second posted: “Worst kept secret since the home kit reveal.”

Another wrote: “I think it looks decent. Won’t go down as a classic, but better than a lot we’ve had in the last 10 years.”

A fourth person said: “I like it, reminds me of my first Rangers top back in the late 80s.”

However, one fan made it clear he will not be buying any of the club’s new strips, admitting: “This will be the first year since we went down that I won’t buy a kit. I’m sure others will love them but for me, they’re the worst in years. Hoping for etter next year. New designers please.”