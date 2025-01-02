Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers are said to be competing for his signature alongside some big clubs.

Rangers are said to be on the case of an exciting Croatian midfielder, according to claims abroad.

The Light Blues are on the hunt for new recruits this January as they look to revive their flagging Premiership title race. A derby with Celtic could go a long way to deciding that way before fresh faces can make an impact but Rangers are continually being linked with players.

One star they have been rumoured to have interest in is Croatian star Marko Soldo but now another link to a player in that nation’s top flight has emerged. Leon Belcar has shone for NK Varazdin, scoring three goals from mainly defensive midfield. It’s been claimed by 24Sata that alongside Eredivisie club AZ Alkmaar and Champions League side Club Brugge of Belgium, Rangers hold an interest in him.

It’s claimed: “Leon Belcar is one of the most pleasant surprises of the autumn part of the First Croatian League. The Varaždin footballer has attracted the interest of foreign buyers with his performances. Club Brugge, AZ Alkmaar and Rangers have all shown interest in him. Belcar's contract with Varaždin runs until the summer of 2026.”

Club president Dražen Vitez has already weighed in on some rumours surrounding many of his top players at the club. He says there are many reports of interest but their goal is to strengthen in January.

He told Club media: "Although there are many media reports about the departures of our players, so far, Varaždin Football Club has not received any official offers for any players. The winter transfer window is long and we will see how everything goes.

“Our goal will certainly be to strengthen ourselves with several players and in several positions in midfield and attack in order to increase the competition and try to achieve the best placement in the club's history."