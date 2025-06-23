Rangers and Celtic are both preparing for the start of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season

Rangers are gearing up for their first season under the guidance of Russell Martin. The former MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton manager was picked as their permanent replacement for Philippe Clement. He has the chance to bring in some new faces this summer.

As for Celtic, they have the opportunity to freshen up their ranks as well. They can also let some players head out the exit door if needed. The Hoops will be aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title once again in the next campaign under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers.

Rangers latest regarding Robin Propper

Rangers defender Robin Propper is yet to make a decision on his future amid interest from FC Twente, as per a report by the Daily Record. He is due to return to Ibrox for pre-season but his long-term future is up in the air. The centre-back will hold ‘talks’ with Russell Martin regarding his situation ahead of next term.

Propper, 31, only made the move to Scotland 12 months ago. He has since made 39 appearances in all competitions, 24 of which have come in the league, and he has chipped in with two goals from the back. The Dutchman remains under contract in Glasgow but it remains to be seen whether he will be sticking around.

The defender has also had spells in the past at Vitesse, De Graafschap, Heracles and Twente. The latter are now keen to lure him back to the Eredivisie. He played 115 games for them before his move away.

After signing for Rangers, he said: “Rangers is a big club and it feels really good to be here. I was glad to hear about the club wanting to sign me. I always said I wanted to have a new adventure in another country and when a club like Rangers comes in for you it feels surreal. This club breathes football and you want to play your football here.

“I spoke to Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny and they only had nice things to say about the club. It’s nice to see some familiar faces. You hear about the Rangers fans and how it is here and I am really happy to be here.”

Celtic verdict delivered regarding Benjamin Nygren

Benjamin Nygren will be a ‘really good’ signing for Celtic, according to their former player Marc Rieper. The Hoops are working on a deal to land the 23-year-old attacker from Nordsjælland in this window. He has scored 35 goals in 106 outings since his transfer to Denmark from Genk.

Rieper has said, as per the Sunday Mail: “This is a really good signing for Celtic. Nygren was one of the top players in Denmark last season. A really exciting player. Nordsjaelland are unbelievable at developing players. They do it every year. They sell two or three every year for big money, £10million-plus. Then they just produce new stars at 17 or 18-year-old.

“They are probably the best in Europe at developing. They bought Nygren when he was an under 21 for Sweden but not really with a big reputation. They just nursed him and made him what he is now. They are really skilful at doing that. Now he is a full international with his country and doing well for them as well.”