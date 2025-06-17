The latest Rangers transfer news | Getty

Here are some of the latest Rangers transfer news items

Rangers have been front and centre of transfer window headlines this summer but they’re yet to strike a done deal.

49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh have completed their takeover at Ibrox and now are looking to back head coach Russell Martin the market. A plethora of players far and wide have been linked with coming into the club and exits could be on the agenda too this summer.

With so much speculation flying, it can be hard to keep track of what is what. Here is the latest on six of the most pressing topics surrounding Rangers at this moment.

Matija Frigan

The Westerlo striker is one name on the Ibrox radar this summer after showing good form in Belgium, where interestingly, Issame Charai has been named head coach just days after leaving Ibrox. A report in the Scottish Sun states: “Rangers are preparing to table an official £6million bid for Matija Frigan. Russell Martin is targeting the Croatian striker, who hit 13 goals for Belgian side Westerlo last season.”

Robin Propper

In the same report, it states that defender Robin Propper “is another player edging ever closer to an Ibrox exit.” The reporting adds that it’s “understood a verbal deal with FC Twente is in place that would see the Dutch defender return home after a single season in Glasgow.” Despite reporting that “it’s expected Propper will be given the green light to head back to Holland.”, new claims from FC Twente sporting director Jan Streuer suggest this deal still has a bit to go on the player’s side despite Rangers approval.

He said: “We have to wait and see with him. Robin wants to hear from his club on what they're going to do. I understand that there are new owners, a new technical director, a new manager and new coaches. They always have new ideas and they also bring their own players with them. The question is what all this means for Robin. But he's welcome back here."

Harry Darling

One player they are not signing is Harry Darling, who worked with Martin at MK Dons and Swansea City, and who he was keen to sign again. He’s opted for Norwich City, as Sporting director Ben Knapper said: "We're absolutely thrilled to get this deal over the line. There was of course big competition for Harry's signature, so we're delighted to secure his services and it's great that he sees us as the best place to commit his long-term future to.

"He's coming into the prime years of his career, knows the league and has a lot of experience at this level. He's a proven performer and he also has a real hunger and desire to progress, and help move our football club forward.”

Max Aarons

Now into deals that look like getting done. The Scottish Sun have reported that Bournemouth right back Max Aarons is nearing a move to Rangers. It’s stated “Rangers are closing in on a surprise deal for Bournemouth right-back Max Aarons. He looks set to swap England for Scotland this summer as SunSport understands Rangers have reached a verbal agreement with Bournemouth to sign him on loan. Martin has been a long-time admirer of the versatile full-back and was reportedly keen on signing him when he was manager of Southampton.”

Kwame Poku

Rangers need a winger with Vaclav Cerny now back at Wolfsburg after his loan and a permanent stay does not look likely. There are reports emerging that the club believe they have won a massive race to sign the free agent who set the goal trail ablaze with Peterborough United at League One level.

Cyriel Dessers

Now into another exit story and this time it surrounds the Nigerian international. Cyriel Dessers has been a marmite figure at Rangers, as for the decent goalscoring record he has, the amount of missed chances have raised eyebrows. Reports in Greece have suggested that talks between him and AEK Athens have entered their most critical stage although there’s optimism a deal can be struck.